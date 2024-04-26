Arne Slot: Why Liverpool are appointing Feyenoord's fiery head coach to succeed Jurgen Klopp

The Reds have finally agreed a deal with Feyenoord to secure Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Once the dust had finally settled on Jurgen Klopp's bombshell announcement that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, attention begrudgingly turned to who would succeed the legendary German at Anfield.

For a long while, it seemed like former midfielder Xabi Alonso would step into the hot seat, but the Spaniard has since announced his surprise decision to turn down both the Reds' and Bayern Munich's interest and remain at Bayer Leverkusen. This seemingly catapulted Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim into prime contention, however Liverpool's interest was then cooled, with the Portuguese now looking more likely to succeed David Moyes at West Ham if he is to make a Premier League switch at all.

In recent days, the vacuum created by this surprise turn has been filled by Feyenoord's Arne Slot. He was Tottenham's number-one candidate following Antonio Conte's departure, but the Dutch side playing hard ball meant Spurs eventually settled on Ange Postecoglou.

Liverpool weremore persistent. On Wednesday it was widely reported that negotiations over a compensation package were well underway, with a fee of around €10 million (£8.6m/$10.7m) likely to be enough to tempt him away from the Eredivisie.

The deal between the two parties has since been agreed regarding the fee - with Slot now free to join Liverpool following Klopp's imminent exit this summer.

Slot has impressed in the Netherlands but is he a good fit for the Merseyside giants? Below, GOAL takes a look at his career, development and tactical philosophy to find out.