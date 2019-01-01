FIFA 20 Icons vs PES 2020 Legends: Which past players are in the games?

The two most popular football video games both allow players to use stars from days gone by, but who is in each?

We've all wondered about how footballers from the past would fare against their modern-day counterparts.

For years it was a quandary that would remain unsolved, but nowadays, with the help of EA Sports' FIFA series and Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer, we can find out.

Both games bring back football heroes from days gone by - 'Icons' in FIFA and 'Legends' in PES - allowing us to live out dream team fantasies.

With FIFA 20 and PES 2020 set to be released in September, Goal takes a look at the Icons and Legends who will feature in each game.

Who are the FIFA 20 Icons?

FIFA 20 will feature a number of new Icons, the most notable of which is arguably Zinedine Zidane, who will grace the cover of the Ultimate edition.

Joining Zidane as a new Icon in the EA Sports game is hero Andrea Pirlo and former stalward Ronald Koeman.

Carlos Alberto, who won the World Cup in 1970 with , is another new face and gamers will be able to reunite him with his old team-mate Pele.

Former striker Didier Drogba is included for the first time, as is ex- forward Ian Wright.

The new Icons join an array of stars from bygone eras, including various World Cup and winners.

You can see the full list of confirmed Icons that will be included in FIFA 20 below.

*Indicates new addition for FIFA 20

FIFA 20 Icon Goalkeepers

Player Position Nationality Lev Yashin GK Peter Schmeichel GK Edwin van der Sar GK Netherlands Jens Lehmann GK

FIFA 20 Icon Defenders

Player Position Nationality Ronald Koeman* DF Netherlands Carlos Alberto* DF Brazil Paolo Maldini DF Italy Franco Baresi DF Italy Paolo Cannavaro DF Italy Bobby Moore DF Alessandro Nesta DF Italy Carles Puyol DF Javier Zanetti DF Laurent Blanc DF Roberto Carlos DF Brazil Marcel Desailly DF France Fernando Hierro DF Spain Rio Ferdinand DF England Sol Campbell DF England

FIFA 20 Icon Midfielders

Player Position Nationality Zinedine Zidane* MF France Andrea Pirlo* MF Italy Ruud Gullit MF Netherlands Lothar Matthaus MF Germany Ryan Giggs MF Michael Ballack MF Germany Socrates MF Brazil Steven Gerrard MF England Gheorghe Hagi MF Romania Michael Laudrup MF Denmark Pavel Nedved MF Paul Scholes MF England Clarence Seedorf MF Netherlands Patrick Vieira MF France Rui Costa MF Deco MF Portugal Roy Keane MF Frank Lampard MF England Jari Litmanen MF Finland Claude Makelele MF France Jay-Jay Okocha MF Marc Overmars MF Netherlands Emmanuel Petit MF France Robert Pires MF France Frank Rijkaard MF Netherlands Juan Sebastian Veron MF Argentina Gennaro Gattuso MF Italy Hidetoshi Nakata MF

FIFA 20 Icon Forwards

Player Position Nationality Didier Drogba* FW Ian Wright* FW England Pele FW Brazil Diego Maradona FW Argentina Ronaldo FW Brazil Johan Cruyff FW Netherlands Roberto Baggio FW Italy Ronaldinho FW Brazil George Best FW Eusebio FW Portugal Rivaldo FW Brazil Thierry Henry FW France Marco van Basten FW Netherlands Dennis Bergkamp FW Netherlands Emilio Butragueno FW Spain Alessandro Del Piero FW Italy Raul FW Spain Miroslav Klose FW Germany Patrick Kluivert FW Netherlands Gary Lineker FW England Luis Figo FW Portugal Michael Owen FW England Alan Shearer FW England Andriy Shevchenko FW Hristo Stoichkov FW Bulgaria David Trezeguet FW France Ruud van Nistelrooy FW Netherlands Hernan Crespo FW Argentina Luis Hernandez FW Filippo Inzaghi FW Italy Henrik Larsson FW Christian Vieri FW Italy Gianfranco Zola FW Italy

Who are the PES 2020 Legends

PES has many of the same players who are Icons in FIFA and that will continue to be the case in PES 2020.

For example, the likes of Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini and Lothar Matthaus are among the players to feature in both games.

However, due to different agreements, PES boasts a number of exclusive inclusions, such as England legend David Beckham, ex Arsenal attacker Andrei Arshavin and former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.

You can see the list of Legends in PES below. Note that the list is subject to change.

*Indicates new addition for PES 2020

PES 2020 Legend Goalkeepers

Player Position Nationality Christian Abbiati GK Italy Dida GK Brazil Francesco Toldo GK Italy Oliver Kahn GK Germany

PES 2020 Legend Defenders

Player Position Nationality Franco Baresi DF Italy Sol Campbell DF England Diego Lugano DF Ricardo Rocha DF Brazil Javier Zanetti DF Argentina Walter Samuel DF Argentina Paolo Maldini DF Italy Cafu DF Brazil Roberto Carlos DF Brazil

PES 2020 Legend Midfielders

Player Position Nationality Hidetoshi Nakata MF Japan Park Ji-Sung MF Robert Pires MF France Gilberto Silva MF Brazil Freddie Ljungberg MF Sweden Emmanuel Petit MF France Denilson MF Brazil Rai MF Brazil Ludovic Giuly MF France Zico MF Brazil Paul Scholes MF England Dejan Stankovic MF Esteban Cambiasso MF Argentina Steven Gerrard MF England Steve McManaman MF England David Beckham MF England David Beckham (2018) MF England Pavel Nedved MF Czech Republic Patrick Vieira MF France Luis Figo MF Portugal Lothar Matthaus MF Germany

PES 2020 Legend Forwards