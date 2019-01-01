PES 2020: Release date, demo, licenses, cover stars & all the new Pro Evolution Soccer details

A name change and a new cover star are the superficial adjustments to the new game - we bring you everything you need to know about Konami's latest

Pro Evolution Soccer returns in 2019 with Konami preparing to launch eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020, or PES 2020 for short.

This year sees the long-anticipated return of Lionel Messi on the front cover of the game and developers will be rolling out plenty of new features besides.

Rivalry with EA Sports' FIFA series will naturally continue and it will be interesting to see how PES attempts to outshine the opposition brand in the market.

As the new game title suggests, the focus for Konami has now shifted towards the sphere of esports, where gamers play against one another online.

Ahead of the official release, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know, including when it's out, how much it's going to cost and more.

When is PES 2020 released?

Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 will be released on September 10, 2019.

How can PES 2020 be played before release? Fans of the franchise will be able to play the demo from July 30, 2019.

The September 10 release date is over two weeks earlier than that of FIFA 20, which is scheduled to hit shelves on September 27.

The trailer for PES 2020 can be watched in the video below.

How much does PES 2020 cost?

Edition UK US Standard £47.99 $59.99 Legend £59.99 $79.99

In the UK, the standard edition of PES 2020 costs £47.99 and the Legend Edition costs £59.99. That means the games are slightly cheaper than last year.

There is no price change in the US, however, where the standard version of PES 2020 costs $59.99 and the Legend Edition costs $79.99.

Loyal gamers can avail of a 10 per cent discount if the game is ordered from within the PES 2019 game.

The game can currently be pre-ordered in the UK here and in the US here.

Which consoles & devices can PES 2020 be played on?

PES 2020 will be available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows (PC).

There is currently no indication that the game will be available on Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia.

PES 2020 licenses & partnerships

Konami has struck licensing agreements with a number of elite-level clubs for PES 2020.

They are global partners with and the Catalan club continue to feature strongly in the promotion of the game, as evidenced by Messi's appearance on the cover (with Ronaldinho on the Legend Edition).

are one of the new teams to agree a partnership with PES and will be one of the leading names on the upcoming game.

We are delighted to reveal our brand new EXCLUSIVE Partnership with #eFootballPES2020 and @officialpes!



Create some magic moments with the stars of our team in the ONLY football video game you can this year 🙌#JUVxPES https://t.co/l4TZC41oEp pic.twitter.com/98UApa5iNg — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 16, 2019

As well as Juve and Barcelona, and are official partners, while Arsenal are also a licensed team.

, who have had a long-running relationship with Konami, are not an official partner in this year's game after winning the UEFA .

You can see a list of partner clubs below.

PES 2020 club partnerships:

Club League Country Barcelona Bayern Munich Juventus Manchester United Premier League

As well as clubs, Konami have also secured licenses for a number of iconic stadiums.

Barcelona's home Camp Nou and Manchester United's Old Trafford are included, as well as Boca Juniors' La Bombonera and River Plate's El Monumental.

You can see a list of confirmed stadiums below, which we will keep updated.

PES 2020 licensed stadiums

Stadium Club Allianz Parque Palmeiras Allianz Stadium Juventus Camp Nou Barcelona El Monumental River Plate Emirates Stadium Arsenal La Bombonera Boca Juniors Old Trafford Manchester United

PES 2020 demo details

The PES 2020 demo will be launched on July 30, 2019. It will be available to play on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Gamers will have the option of 13 teams to play with, including Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus.

You can see the full list of teams in the demo below.

PES 2020 demo teams:

Club League Country Arsenal Premier League England Barcelona La Liga Spain Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany Boca Juniors Argentine Primera Division Colo Colo Chilean Primera Division Corinthians Serie A Flamengo Serie A Brazil Juventus Serie A Italy Manchester United Premier League England Palmeiras Serie A Brazil River Plate Argentine Primera Division Argentina Sao Paulo Serie A Brazil Vasco da Gama Serie A Brazil

Bayern and Arsenal are also included in the demo, as are Argentina's eternal rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate.

There are five teams from Brazil - Corinthians, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Sao Paulo and Vasco da Gama - and Colo Colo from Chile.