'It's like buying Fellaini again' - Man Utd warned off Amadou Onana transfer as Rio Ferdinand insists Sofyan Amrabat is 'much better' than Everton midfielder

Rio Ferdinand warned off Manchester United from signing Amadou Onana as he insisted Sofyan Amrabat to be 'much better' than the Everton player.

Onana compared to Man Utd flop Fellaini

Ferdinand wants Amrabat

Man Utd's midfield gaps exposed against Wolves

WHAT HAPPENED? The slender 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League opener raised more questions than answers, especially after the glaring gaps in Erik ten Hag's midfield were repeatedly exploited by the opposition. United are looking to add a defensive midfielder to the roster before the transfer window is slammed shut and have been linked with both Onana and Fiorentina's Amrabat.

However, Ferdinand has given his verdict in favour of the Moroccan player and likened Onana to ex-United flop Marouane Fellaini as he thinks the former is more suited to Ten Hag's style.

WHAT THEY SAID: "McTominay upgrade? What is he, tell me what he is? Onana is not a holder, he’s not a destroyer. Every single attribute listed, that’s not Ten Hag to me. Ten Hag’s about playing through the lines, playing off angles," he told Vibe with Five.

"I think he has really good attributes but I don’t think for Man United. It’s like Fellaini, it’s like buying Fellaini again for Manchester United. He had unbelievable attributes but not for Man United. Is he more effective than Fellaini, no he’s not! Ambrabat all day, much better player. I’ve seen a lot of Onana, I saw his debut against Aston Villa at Villa Park. He’s got good attributes, he’s athletic, he could be like Fellaini and get into the box and score more, he could do that. But he’s not clean enough, he hasn’t got silks," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are set to step up their pursuit of Amrabat as Fred has already left the club for Turkish side Fenerbache. Amrabat has also reportedly given the green light for a move to Old Trafford and the Red Devils could send an official offer to Fiorentina in the next few days.

WHAT NEXT? Fiorentina are likely to demand £30 million ($39m) for Amrabat and it remains to be seen if United meet their demands to land the player.