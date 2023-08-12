'I lived the dream' - Fred sends parting message to Manchester United as he prepares to complete Fenerbahce switch

Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed a move to Turkish side Fenerbache and has written a heartfelt goodbye message to Red Devils fans.

Fred says goodbye to United

Brazil international signs in Turkey

Ten Haug's squad overhaul continues

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil midfielder has said goodbye to United ahead of his move to the Turkish side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career," he wrote. "I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world. Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games. It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fred wore the United badge for five years where he made 139 appearances and won the 2022-23 Carabao Cup.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FRED?: The Brazil international has completed a €15 million move to Fenerbache and will look to find form ahead of September's World Cup qualifiers.