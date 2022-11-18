Explained: What did France star Olivier Giroud mean with his India fan comments?
- France arrived in Qatar for World Cup
- Huge support from fans in country
- Giroud surprised by love from Indian people
WHAT HAPPENED? With the World Cup just days away from kick-off, teams are arriving into Qatar and getting themselves tournament ready. Similarly, fans are gearing up for the tournament and getting vocal in support of their favourite players and nations. Giroud was shocked by the support shown to France from one contingent in particular: Indian fans.
WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in a press conference, the striker explained: “It's always nice to feel welcomed like that. I did not know that the Indians supported the France team, it is a weight given that they are a billion [strong in their support]."
WHAT DID HE MEAN? A large majority of Qatar's expat population is from India. Among that expat population, the majority of Indians are from Kerala, a state which is extremely famous for its football-loving crowd. In Kerala, you will see fan groups fighting over public places to put up banners for all popular teams. And with France arriving as 2018 world champions, seeing the support they receive is understandable.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR GIROUD? The 36-year-old will hope to play a key part as an experienced squad player in trying to help France retain their World Cup crown. His role may grow now that Chistopher Nkunku has been ruled out.
