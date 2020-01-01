Everton count on home form as 'in-form' Manchester United come to town

Manchester United will look to carry forward their stellar European form in Premier League as well. Premier League preview, brought to you by Dashing

will be hoping to bounce back from a defeat against when they take on at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Toffees fell to a battling 3-2 loss at the Emirates last week and cannot afford another defeat, with race for European spots heating up. Manchester United also are in the same predicament. They are just three points behind fourth-placed and will not want any kind of slip ups.

United are on a good run of form. They are on a seven-match unbeaten run and are coming off a 5-0 drubbing of in the . However, they do have several concerns. Anthony Martial faces time on the side-lines owing to a muscle injury, which could see Odion Ighalo or Mason Greenwood get a look in. David De Gea should return to the first team after sitting out the Red Devils’ resounding midweek win.

More teams

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side need to vigilant, considering they have lost four of their previous seven fixtures at Goodison Park. They are winless against in their last two games with the reverse fixture earlier this season finishing 1-1.

However, the way in which new signing Bruno Fernandes has settled in will gladden Solskjaer. Fernandes has taken a higher number of shots (10), created more chances (7) and provided more assists (2) than any other Red Devil, since his debut.

United’s good form in defense has allowed them to win their last two league matches 5-0 on aggregate. January 2018 was the last time they won three consecutive games without conceding.

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton will look to capitalize on home form versus Manchester United - drawing two and winning four since their insipid loss to Norwich under Marcos Silva.

The Toffees will also look to keep their free-scoring form intact, having netted in each of their last NINE premier League games. Only , scoring in 36 games, have bettered them.

Andre Gomes should deputize in place of the injured Morgan Schneiderlin while question marks linger over Lucas Digne’s fitness.

Article continues below

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have no doubts about his involvement on Sunday, the Englishman has already netted 12 time for his side this year. Gylfi Sigurdsson has interestingly been directly involved in nine goals in nine games against this particular opposition (five goals, four assist).

The home side’s Italian Manager has a bone to pick with United, having lost his last three games against them in all competitions.

It should be an interesting contest on Sunday.