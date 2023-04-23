Erik ten Hag has opened up about his response to Manchester United's disappointing Europa League exit.

Ten Hag "mad" about Europa League exit

Comparisons drawn with Ferguson

Utd gearing up for FA Cup semi-final

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Red Devils' FA Cup semi-final against Brighton, Ten Hag admitted that he can "go strong in certain situations". In comments that have caused some to draw comparisons with legendary Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson's famous "hairdryer treatment", he's offered a glimpse into his management style, and highlighted how unacceptable Thursday night's performance was.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I can go strong in certain situations," said Ten Hag. "But it’s a tool and it’s about the timing of when to use [it]. As a coach, with your communication style, you can pick many styles, and this is one of them.” On the subject of his team's disappointing 3-0 loss to Sevilla, he added: “I was really mad and for me it was so unacceptable. As a manager I can’t accept that my team is not giving its best, so I would never accept it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's comments were firm but fair, and they come at a time when United's season is at risk of tailing off. While his side's Carabao Cup triumph was a huge step in the right direction, it wasn't long ago that a cup treble was on the cards, and the Red Devils were outsiders in the title race.

WHAT NEXT? United face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon in an FA Cup semi-final. With Roberto De Zerbi's team enjoying their greatest ever Premier League season and playing some outstanding football, it will be a huge test for the Red Devils. And a crushing injury blow means they'll be without first-choice centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, as well as the suspended Harry Maguire. Ten Hag will be hoping that he won't have to replicate Fergie's notorious "hairdryer treatment" after this match.