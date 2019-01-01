Elliott becomes youngest player to ever start for Liverpool

The 16-year-old set the record with his start in the Carabao Cup against MK Dons on Wednesday

teenager Harvey Elliott has become the youngest player to ever start a competitive game for the Reds by making the team's lineup against MK Dons in the on Wednesday.

Elliott was part of a youthful squad that also included fellow teenagers Ki-Jana Hoever, Curtis Jones and Rhian Brewster, and 20-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

But it was Elliott who was the record-setter on the day. At 16 years and 174 days, no younger Reds player has ever started a competitive match for Liverpool.

Only Jerome Sinclair, who came off the bench against in September 2012 aged 16 years and 6 days, was younger when he played in a competitive fixture for the Reds.

It wasn't the first record Elliott has set this year, as he became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came off the bench for in May at the age of 16 years and 30 days.

Elliott had previously become the youngest player ever to play for Fulham at senior level, debuting in a Carabao Cup second-round tie at in September 2018 aged just 15 years and 173 days.

After Fulham's relegation from the Premier League, Elliott joined up with Liverpool, where big things are expected from the England U17 winger.

Sources have confirmed to Goal that the fee Liverpool paid Fulham for Elliott could head towards the £6.5 million ($8m) mark.

Despite his youth, Elliott has already been named in Liverpol's 22-man List A squad for their 2019-20 campaign.

Elliott has already been making a name for himself with Liverpool's U23 side this season, with the winger scoring one goal and adding three assists in all competitions thus far.

Liverpool have begun the Premier League season in fine form, having won all six of their matches thus far.

They will look to make it seven out of seven when they take on on Saturday at Bramall Lane.

Liverpool will then return to Champions League play on Wednesday when they face Red Bull Salzburg, with the Reds having lost their opener in European play to .