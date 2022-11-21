WATCH: Ecuador fans chant 'we want beer' during World Cup opener against Qatar

The decision to ban alcohol from stadiums at the 2022 World Cup does not appear to have gone down well with Ecuador fans.

Alcohol banned from Qatar stadiums

Last-minute decision by FIFA

Supporters not impressed

WHAT HAPPENED? The build-up to the 2022 World Cup saw FIFA implement a last-minute ban on alcohol sales at stadiums in Qatar. Sunday saw the first game of the competition take place with Ecuador facing hosts Qatar, and some supporters made their feelings clear about the decision to ban beer.

🇪🇨Ecuador fans chanting "we want beer" ("queremos cerveza") in the opening World Cup game at Qatar.pic.twitter.com/CznahzbxmA — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) November 20, 2022

Ecuador fans weren't the only ones demanding beer at the World Cup on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ecuador fans still had plenty to celebrate on the first day of the World Cup. The team scored the opening goal of the competition from the penalty spot through Enner Valencia. The Ecuador captain then added a second to leave Qatar with a mountain to climb in the Group A match.

WHAT NEXT FOR ECUADOR? El Tri will play the Netherlands on Friday and then wrap up their group campaign against Senegal on Tuesday, November 29.