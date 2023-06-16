David De Gea’s replacement? Manchester United join Chelsea in race for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana as a probable replacement for David De Gea.

De Gea yet to sign a new deal

Man Utd keen to get Onana

Will have to battle it out with Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard's contract with Manchester United expires on June 30. Although the goalkeeper has reportedly agreed a two-year extension with the Red Devils, both parties are yet to put pen on the renewal documents. Hence, United are looking at options, and according to The Athletic, they have zeroed in on the 27-year-old Onana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be an admirer of Onana, having worked previously with him during his stint at Ajax. The keeper is confident with the ball at his feet, and his distribution makes him an ideal candidate, confident enough to play out from the back. However, the shot-stopper will not come cheap as he has a contract with the Nerazzurri until 2027, and the Serie A side will likely demand £70m in transfer fees.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If De Gea leaves the club, then United might go all-in for Onana. Whereas, if he stays then Dean Henderson might be shipped off to Nottingham Forest as the Tricky Trees are waiting in the wings to make a formal bid once they get more clarity about the situation. Then, United will like to go for a backup keeper and have already short-listed Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen, who has garnered interest from Burnley and Brighton as well.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? United have already triggered a one-year extension in Tom Heaton's contract, indicating palpable uncertainty regarding the goalkeeping situation.

WHAT NEXT? United are expected to face stiff competition from Chelsea for Onana as the Blues are ready to break the bank to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga. Moreover, Ten Hag has also requested a top-quality midfielder and a forward, which might prevent them from spending big on Onana.