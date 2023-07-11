Cristiano Ronaldo told he's still among 'best in the world' as new Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro admits it will be 'pleasure' to work with CR7

- Ronaldo joined in January
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has been hailed as one of the best players in the world by Castro, who has come into Al-Nassr from Botafogo after the club failed to win the Saudi Pro League title last season. The 38-year-old has scored 14 goals in 19 games for the club since joining from Manchester United.
WHAT THEY SAID: Castro told reporters of linking up with Ronaldo: "It's always good to coach the best in the world. He's on that team, as a man who will go down in football history. So it will be a pleasure to work with him, as with everyone else who follows him."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is currently on holiday but is set to return to Al-Nassr this week before a friendly in Portugal, against Farense, at the Estadio Algarve. All-Nassr have made moves to strengthen their squad this summer and have signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan.
WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be out to add to his glittering trophy haul by guiding Al-Nassr to glory in the 2023-24 season.