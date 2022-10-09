Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored his 700th goal in club football after coming off the bench for Anthony Martial.

Anthony Martial was injured in warmup

Frenchman came off for Ronaldo

Ronaldo scored his 700th goal

WHAT HAPPENED? After coming off the bench for Anthony Martial, who suffered an injury in the warmup, Ronaldo put Manchester United ahead with his 700th goal in club football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Martial now injured, Ronaldo will be hoping this goal put him in Erik ten Hag's mind for a place in the starting XI.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Of his 700 club goals, Ronaldo has now scored 134 of them for Manchester United.