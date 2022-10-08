'Time catches up with us all' - Rooney tells out-of-favour Ronaldo to be 'patient' amid Man Utd frustration

Wayne Rooney has offered Cristiano Ronaldo advice about his situation at Manchester United after a difficult start to the season.

Ronaldo struggling for game time

Rooney says it's a 'difficult' situation

Says Ronaldo must wait for chance

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United striker has admitted former teammate Ronaldo will need to be patient at Old Trafford after losing his place in the starting XI under new manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo has only made one Premier League start so far this season and Rooney thinks the 37-year-old Portugal international will be finding it tough sitting on the bench.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Cristiano... him and Messi are two of the greatest players to ever play the game, but ultimately time catches up with us all," he told reporters. "He's obviously not the player he was when he was 22 or 23, for instance. It's a tough one for him. Knowing him, it'll be very difficult for him to sit on the bench. I'm sure if he stays patient, his chance will come and, again, it's then obviously him taking those chances and trying to force his way back in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo made it clear he wanted to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window but was unable to find an exit and has since slipped down the pecking order at the club. Ten Hag has admitted the striker is "p*ssed off" at his lack of game time, while Ronaldo fluffed his lines after being handed a rare start last time out in the Europa League, spurning a golden chance to score his 700th club goal against Omonia.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Man Utd's last five competitive goals have all come from substitutes. This is a club record in the Premier League era, beating the previous record of four, all scored by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an 8-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ten Hag's side take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.