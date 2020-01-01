Coronavirus: Major League Soccer suspends all match activity for 30 days

Major League Soccer has announced that all matches have been suspended for 30 days amid the outbreak of the novel Covid-19 coronavirus.

An official statement released by reads:

“Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of Covid-19 with its medical task force and public health officials.

“At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events.”

MLS commissioner Don Garber added:

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees.

“We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

