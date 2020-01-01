La Liga suspended for next two matchdays due to coronavirus pandemic

Real Madrid have had to self-isolate following a basketball player testing positive, leading to the governing body suspending upcoming matches

has officially announced the suspension of the next two matchdays following the news that have been forced into coronavirus quarantine.

Several of 's football fixtures had already been disrupted by concerns over the spread of the virus, with matches either being rescheduled or forced to take place behind closed doors.

Now, however, with Madrid having gone into isolation after learning that a member of their basketball team – who use the same training facilities as the football team - had tested positive for Covid-19, things have become even more complicated.

More teams

A statement from La Liga reads: "La Liga has decided given the circumstances that have come to light this morning, such as the quarantine put in place at Real Madrid and possible positive cases at other clubs, to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against Covid-19.

"In accordance with measures established in the Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, it has been agreed that the competition will be postponed for the next two matchdays.

"Said decision will be re-evaluated after the completion of the quarantines undertaken in the affected clubs and in other possible situations that may arise.

"As organiser of the competition, La Liga has communicated the decision to the RFEF, the CSD and the clubs."

La Liga is far from the first league to be affected by the ongoing crisis, with 's prime minister Giuseppe Conte having suspended all games until further notice as the country struggles to contain the outbreak.

Since then, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive and has gone into self-isolation, while have cancelled all competitive activities after Rugani was present in the clash between the two Serie A sides.

Article continues below

In , Arsenal's clash with on Wednesday was postponed due to members of the Gunners squad and backroom staff coming into contact with Olympiacos and owner Evangelos Marinakis, who tested positive for the virus.

Elsewhere, in , the DFB released a statement of their own, with General Secretary Friedrich Curtius stating: “We have to deal with all the possible scenarios in order to be prepared in case of an interruption or even an early end of the season.

“The goal remains, of course, to finish the season in a regular sporting manner. But the health authorities have the decisive word. We'll follow these guidelines without any ifs and buts, and we consistently align the organisation of match operations, which is the core task of the DFB and its associations, with them.”