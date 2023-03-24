Confirmed! Christian Pulisic will captain USMNT as he issues 'ready to go' message before Grenada clash

Christian Pulisic has been confirmed as the captain of the USMNT for the CONCACAF Nations League fixture against Grenada.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward will wear the armband when USMNT return to action to take on Grenada on Friday in their first game since the 2022 World Cup. An injury sustained in January against Manchester City in the Premier League kept Pulisic out of action for two months until he returned to action from the bench against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on March 7. The forward has allayed any fears about his fitness before facing Grenada and insisted he feels "ready to go".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm feeling healthy, I was able to come back and get a start before I came here. [My] injury has recovered well, the knee is feeling good. Ready to go, hopefully, be a part of these matches," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic was handed a rare start against Everton last weekend by Graham Potter and was instrumental in Joao Felix's opening goal. He could have got on the scoresheet himself too, only for the Portuguese to have strayed offside during the build-up. The 24-year-old will now turn his attentions to the international scene and will look to make a big impact in his role as skipper, with Pulisic the obvious poster boy for the USMNT.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The USMNT international will hope to put in an impressive performance to help fire his team over the line against Grenada on Friday and subsequently against El Salvador three days later.