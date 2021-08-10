Chelsea starlet Broja joins Southampton on season-long loan

The teenage striker signed a new five-year deal with the Blues in July, but will continue his development at St Mary's in 2021-22

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has joined Southampton on a season-long loan.

Broja graduated to the Chelsea senior squad last year after 11 years in the club's academy, but was sent out on loan to Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem for the duration of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 19-year-old impressed during his spell in the Eredivisie, and was rewarded with a new five-year deal upon his return to Stamford Bridge in July, but won't be a part of Thomas Tuchel's squad when the Blues kick off their new season this week.

What's been said?

Broja will continue his development on loan at Southampton, who have snapped up another promising youngster from Chelsea after signing Tino Livramento on a permanent deal earlier this summer.

The Albanian told the Saints' official website of his excitement after signing: “I feel very happy. I was really excited to join Southampton. It’s obviously a very good Premier League club.



“They’ve got a good history and they play in the best league in the world, so it’s amazing for a young player to experience it, be in and around a Premier League team, and learn and develop from the older players, the staff and everyone here. It’s a very good opportunity.”

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl added on Broja's arrival: “Armando is a very talented player who we were impressed by last season.



“He is young, but he comes now with a full season of experience in senior football with a good team, and he brings a lot of qualities that can help us.

“He is a strong, quick player with a good instinct and this makes him a good fit for the way we like to play.



“I know how highly regarded he is by Chelsea, and I think this will be a good place for him to continue his own development as well.”

#SaintsFC is delighted to announce the arrival of @armandobroja9 on a season-long loan deal from #CFC: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 10, 2021

Broja's career journey so far

Broja signed his first professional contract at Chelsea back in February 2020, and made his senior debut two months later when he came off the bench in a 4-0 Premier League victory over Everton.

The teenage forward hasn't made a competitive appearance for the Blues since, but did show what he is capable of while on loan at Vitesse last term, scoring 10 goals in 30 league outings.

Article continues below

Broja then reported back to Chelsea for pre-season training, and netted his first goal for the club in a 2-1 friendly win against Bournemouth, but still finds himself behind the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the squad pecking order.

The impending arrival of Romelu Lukaku would have pushed him even further down Tuchel's list, which is why he has now been given the chance to take in some regular minutes at Southampton, potentially filling the gap left by Danny Ings' recent move to Aston Villa.

