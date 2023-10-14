Chelsea's Noni Madueke explains how he's taking inspiration from Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah as he looks to break into Mauricio Pochettino's plans

Chelsea's Noni Madueke revealed that he is closely following the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah to break into Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

Madueke scored twice against Serbia

Following the likes of Salah and Mbappe

Wants to force himself into Pochettino's books

WHAT HAPPENED? The young English forward scored a brace in the 9-1 thrashing of Serbia in the Euro U-21 qualifiers on Thursday night which proved that he has the mettle to shine at Stamford Bridge. However, he is yet to start a league game for the Blues.

Madueke is being guided by FA performance analyst James Ryder to be more clinical in front of goal and has been provided with clips of Salah and Mbappe so that he can learn a trick or two from the greats.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Our analyst has clipped up Mbappe and Salah, so I watch them a lot," he told reporters.

"It's the way they always follow their pass into the box, or when a team-mate is in the box, they're always there to anticipate. I've got to add to my game the easier goals, the one-touch goals - that's what I'm trying to improve. I work very hard on the last bit. I know I go at such pace, so sometimes I've got to calm down at the last moment, take a breath and then slot it away."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Apart from Ryder, Ashley Cole, who is the No. 2 after Lee Carsley in the U21 setup, is also trying to get the best out of Madueke.

"Ash takes a very personal approach with bettering my game," he said.

"I'm extremely good in one-on-one situations but I could probably score and assist more, so he's on me with that type of stuff. I got two good finishes against Serbia - one more like the goals I usually score, and one one-touch finish, so I'm proud.

"I love coming over here and showing everyone what I can do. It's a great squad, just as good as the last one. I've got a lot of belief in my ability and I'm sure things will click sooner rather than later. I think I've got it in me," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will return to action against Arsenal in a Premier League encounter on October 21 at Stamford Bridge after the ongoing international break.