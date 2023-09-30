'You need to avoid these things' - Mauricio Pochettino fires warning to Noni Madueke over conduct after video emerges of Chelsea star out partying while injured

Mauricio Pochettino has fired a warning to Chelsea winger Noni Madueke after a video emerged of him partying despite being out injured.

Madueke injured

Video emerges of him partying

Pochettino fires warning

WHAT HAPPENED? Madueke, 21, has been spoken to by Pochettino after footage came to light of the player on a night out. The England Under-21 has missed the last three fixtures due to a minor injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In my opinion, he is working hard to try and recover," Pochettino said in a press conference. "He came back from the national break 10 days ago. Now he is well. He is trying to be on the same level as the team.

"This video, we were talking about that, it's a thing you need to avoid. All of the players need to know that when you are a player of Chelsea, you need to avoid these things. It wasn't a big issue, but we need to avoid these types of situation. He is recovering from the national team and we will see if he is fit."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Madueke and his team-mate Carney Chukwuemeka could be in line to return from injury this weekend, as Pochettino prepares his squad for a clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday evening.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will now look to build on their recent 1-0 win against Brighton in the Carabao Cup, as they look to address their poor start to the Premier League season, which currently sees them sitting in 14th place.