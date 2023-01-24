Chelsea-linked Caicedo responds to transfer talk as Brighton toil to keep hold of star midfielder

Moises Caicedo continues to generate plenty of transfer talk, amid links to Chelsea and Liverpool, but the midfielder is ignoring any gossip.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuador international has seen his stock soar since linking up with Brighton in 2021 and is said to be registering on recruitment radars at Stamford Bridge and Anfield after taking in just 26 Premier League appearances for his current club. It has been reported that Chelsea are leading the race for his signature, but they have seen an opening bid of £55 million knocked back by Brighton. Caicedo is aware of the speculation he is generating, but the 21-year-old is eager to point out that he remains fully committed to the collective cause at the Amex Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Caicedo has told the Seagulls’ official website when asked about his future plans: “I am focused on Brighton. I am here, I’m playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focused only on here. I handle [the speculation] well. You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am now, the club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton have Caicedo tied to a contract through to the summer of 2025 and have been eager to point out that the original £42 million ($52m) price tag which has been bandied about would only be enough to buy the “laces” of a prized asset.

WHAT NEXT? Caicedo has helped Brighton to make positive progress in the 2022-23 campaign, despite the loss of manager Graham Potter to Chelsea early in the season, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side currently sat sixth in the Premier League table while boasting games in hand on most of those above them.