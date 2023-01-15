Chelsea all but confirm blockbuster £89m Mudryk transfer with ex-Arsenal target set to watch Crystal Palace clash from Stamford Bridge stands

Chelsea have all but confirmed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, and he is set to be in attendance when his new team take on Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Chelsea all but confirm Mudryk transfer

Will be present at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea face Crystal Palace on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues hijacked Arsenal's transfer deal for Mudryk at the last moment offering £89 million ($108.9m) for the Ukrainian winger. He is currently in London undergoing a medical and later in the day he will attend Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, as per The Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have also updated the bio on their Instagram page where they included Mudryk's official handle and urged the fans to follow their new recruit. In addition, they posted the player's highlights playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, all but confirming his arrival.

IN A PHOTO:

Instagram | @chelseafc

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? After catching Graham Potter's men in action in the Premier League, the 22-year-old winger will head back to Turkey to rejoin Shakhtar's winter training camp to tie up loose ends before getting officially unveiled as a Chelsea player.