Carabao Cup Trophy
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Complete guide to the 2025-26 Carabao Cup, including details of every draw, round and information on how to watch live.

The Carabao Cup - also known as the EFL Cup or the League Cup - returns for its 65th season in 2025-26, with plenty at stake for the participating clubs.

As well as prize money, prestige and the glory of writing their name into the history books, the triumphant team will also qualify for the playoff round of the following season's Europa Conference League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2025-26 Carabao Cup, including draw information, fixtures, results and more.

Carabao Cup 2025-26 first round draw, fixtures & results

Northern section

DateFixtureTV channel
Aug 12Accrington Stanley/Oldham Athletic vs Peterborough UnitedTBC
Aug 12Barnsley vs Fleetwood TownTBC
Aug 12Barrow vs Preston North EndTBC
Aug 12Birmingham City vs Sheffield UnitedTBC
Aug 12Blackburn Rovers vs Bradford CityTBC
Aug 12Blackpool vs Port ValeTBC
Aug 12Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield WednesdayTBC
Aug 12Chesterfield vs Mansfield TownTBC
Aug 12Grimsby Town vs Shrewsbury TownTBC
Aug 12Harrogate Town vs Lincoln CityTBC
Aug 12Huddersfield Town vs Leicester CityTBC
Aug 12Middlesbrough vs Doncaster RoversTBC
Aug 12Salford City vs Rotherham UnitedTBC
Aug 12Stockport County vs Crewe AlexandraTBC
Aug 12Stoke City vs WalsallTBC
Aug 12Tranmere Rovers vs Burton AlbionTBC
Aug 12West Brom vs Derby CountyTBC
Aug 12Wigan Athletic vs Notts CountyTBC
Aug 12Wrexham vs Hull CityTBC

Southern section

DateFixtureTV channel
Aug 12Barnet/Newport County vs MillwallTBC
Aug 12Bristol City vs MK DonsTBC
Aug 12Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge UnitedTBC
Aug 12Bromley vs Ipswich TownTBC
Aug 12Cardiff City vs Swindon TownTBC
Aug 12Charlton Athletic vs StevenageTBC
Aug 12Cheltenham Town vs Exeter CityTBC
Aug 12Coventry City vs Luton TownTBC
Aug 12Gillingham vs WimbledonTBC
Aug 12Leyton Orient vs Wycombe WanderersTBC
Aug 12Northampton Town vs SouthamptonTBC
Aug 12Oxford United vs Colchester UnitedTBC
Aug 12Plymouth Argyle vs QPRTBC
Aug 12Portsmouth vs ReadingTBC
Aug 12Swansea City vs Crawley TownTBC
Aug 12Watford vs Norwich CityTBC

Carabao Cup 2025-26 preliminary round draw, fixtures & results

Northern section

DateFixtureTV channel
Aug 5Accrington Stanley vs Oldham AthleticTBC

Southern section

DateFixtureTV channel
Aug 5Barnet vs Newport CountyTBC

Where to watch the Carabao Cup: TV channels & streaming

In the UK, a selection of Carabao Cup games are available to watch live on Sky Sports, with games also being streamed live on Sky Sports+.

In the U.S., the Carabao Cup is shown live on CBS, CBS Golazo and Paramount+.

Carabao Cup 2025-26 schedule & dates

The general schedule for the 2025-26 Carabao Cup can be found below.

RoundDate starting
Preliminary roundAugust 4, 2025
First roundAugust 11, 2025
Second roundAugust 25, 2025
Third roundSeptember 15 & September 22, 2025
Fourth roundOctober 27, 2025
Quarter-finalsDecember 15, 2025
Semi-finalsJanuary 12 & February 2, 2026
FinalMarch 25, 2026

Who won the last Carabao Cup?

Newcastle United are the defending champions of the Carabao Cup, having won the 2024-25 edition - the first triumph for the club in the competition.

The Magpies lifted the trophy after they defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley. Dan Burn opened the scoring for the Premier League outfit, with Alexander Isak doubling their lead in the second half. Federico Chiesa scored a late consolation goal for the Reds, but it was too little, too late.

Newcastle had a difficult run to the final, entering at the second-round stage, one round earlier than Liverpool. Nevertheless, they defeated Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea and Brentford before seeing off Arsenal in the semi-final.

