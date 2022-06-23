Carabao Cup 2022-23: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Everything you need to know about the League Cup - draw, games and more

The Carabao Cup returns for its 63rd season in 2022-23 as 92 teams from the English football pyramid battle it out for silverware.

Liverpool are defending champions and will have designs on retaining the trophy, but they will face plenty of competition too. Clubs from the Premier League down to League One take part in the competition, which begins in August and concludes in February.

GOAL has all the details about the 2022-23 edition, including draw information, fixtures, dates, results and more.

Carabao Cup first round draw

The first round of the Carabao Cup is divided into two sections: north and south.

Twenty-two teams from Championship are joined by 24 teams from League One and 24 teams from League Two. Games will be played on the week commencing August 8.

The draw was conducted by Clinton Morrison and Michael Dawson.

North section

Date

Fixture

TBC

Blackburn Rovers vs Hartlepool

TBC

Harrogate vs Stockport

TBC

Bolton vs Salford

TBC

Morecambe vs Stoke

TBC

Blackpool vs Barrow

TBC

West Brom vs Sheffield Utd

TBC

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

TBC

Grimsby vs Crewe

TBC

Mansfield vs Derby

TBC

Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere

TBC

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley

TBC

Bradford vs Hull

TBC

Rochdale vs Burton

TBC

Doncaster vs Lincoln

TBC

Shrewsbury vs Carlisle United

TBC

Huddersfield vs Preston

TBC

Port Vale vs Rotherham

TBC

Fleetwood Town vs Wigan

South section

Date

Fixture

TBC

Norwich vs Birmingham

TBC

Coventry vs Bristol City

TBC

Northampton vs Wycombe

TBC

Cardiff vs Portsmouth

TBC

Charlton vs QPR

TBC

Crawley vs Bristol Rovers

TBC

Walsall vs Swindon

TBC

Ipswich vs Colchester

TBC

Luton vs Newport

TBC

Reading vs Stevenage

TBC

Plymouth vs Peterborough

TBC

Wimbledon vs Gillingham

TBC

Cheltenham vs Exeter

TBC

MK Dons vs Sutton United

TBC

Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient

TBC

Cambridge United vs Millwall

TBC

Oxford United vs Swansea City

Carabao Cup TV channel & live stream

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup games in the UK. Matches are usually shown on Sky Sports Football and available to stream live online using the Sky Go facility.

In the U.S., Carabao Cup games are broadcast on the ESPN network.

When is the Carabao Cup 2022-23 final?

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup final is scheduled for Sunday February 26, 2023.

It will be held at Wembley Stadium, London, which is the traditional venue for national cup finals in England.

Carabao Cup 2022-23 dates

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup kicks off on the week commencing August 8, 2022 and will conclude on February 26, 2023.

You can see the complete round dates and number of games in the table below.

Round

Games

Date(s)

First round

35

w/c August 8

Second round

25

w/c August 22

Third round

16

w/c November 7

Fourth round

8

w/c December 19

Quarter-finals

4

w/c January 9

Semi-finals

4 (2 legs)

w/c January 23 / 30

Final

1

February 26, 2023

Who won the Carabao Cup last season?

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in 2021-22. The Reds defeated Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after the game finished 0-0 in regulation and extra time.

Jurgen Klopp's side clinched silverware after Caoimhin Kelleher scored their 11th spot kick and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed Chelsea's 11th penalty.

The victory sealed Liverpool's ninth League Cup trophy, making them the single most successful team in the history of the competition.