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Neil Bennett

Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channel guide, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

TV Guide & Streaming
Canada
World Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch Canada in the World Cup.

Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

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Official Global Highlights & Catch-Up Hubs

Because the World Cup matches are hosted across North America, the vast time zone differences present a massive logistical challenge for global football fans. With kickoffs frequently scheduled for late evening local time (such as 20:00 or 21:00 in host cities like Kansas City and Santa Clara), viewers across Africa, Europe, and Asia will find themselves facing late-night or early-morning broadcasts.

For fans of Mexican football, keeping up with the latest TV schedules is crucial to never miss a match. Whether you're following Liga MX or the national team, knowing when and where to watch can enhance your viewing experience. While you're planning your viewing schedule, you might also be interested in exploring various options for sports betting. Engaging with betting can add an extra layer of excitement to the games, allowing you to test your predictions and potentially earn rewards. Always ensure to stay informed and bet responsibly as you enjoy the thrilling world of Mexican football.

Global English-Language Directory

The table below outlines the official free-to-air channels and their corresponding digital streaming apps across major English-speaking countries and global regions for the World Cup:

Country / Region

Free Streaming App / Platform

United Kingdom

BBC iPlayer / ITVX

Australia

SBS On Demand

India

Zee5

United States

Tubi / Fox Sports App

Canada

CTV App / TSN Digital

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

SABC Plus

MENA (Middle East & North Africa)

beIN Sports YouTube / TOD (Free Tier)

Worldwide FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasters

🌎 Country

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇦🇩 Andorra

TVE La 1 | M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina | DGO | mitelefe | Paramount+

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS | SBS On Demand

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF eins | ORF ON

🇧🇪 Belgium

La Une | Proximus Pickx | RTBF Auvio Direct | Sporza

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Tigo Sports Bolivia | Disney+ Premium Chile | Entel TV

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

SporTV | Globo | Globoplay | SBT | Zapping | N Sports | Claro TV+ | Sky+ | CazéTV | Vivo Play

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇨🇦 Canada

TSN+ | TSN1 | CTV | RDS App | CTV App | Crave

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevision | DIRECTV Sports Chile | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol TV | RCN Television | DIRECTV Sports Colombia | DGO | Deportes RCN En Vivo | Caracol Play | ditu | Radio Nacional de Colombia | Paramount+

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7 | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TDMAX | FOX

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRTi

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT Sport | OnePlay

🇩🇰 Denmark

TV2 Denmark | TV2 Play Denmark

🇪🇨 Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador | DGO | Teleamazonas | Paramount+

🇸🇻 El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports El Salvador | FOX

🇪🇪 Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC Sports

🇫🇮 Finland

MTV3 | MTV Urheilu 1 | MTV Katsomo

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+ | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Molotov | Free | 6play | myCANAL

🇩🇪 Germany

ZDF | MagentaTV

🇬🇹 Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Chapin TV | Tigo Sports Guatemala | FOX

🇭🇳 Honduras

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Honduras | FOX

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

ViuTV | 616 Now Sports 4K | 618 Now Sports

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | Vidio | TVRI Sport

🇮🇷 Iran

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇹 Italy

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇯🇵 Japan

DAZN Japan

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK1 | ArtMotion | TV Vala Kosovo Telecom

🇲🇴 Macau

ViuTV

🇲🇺 Mauritius

New World Sport App

🇲🇽 Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa | Azteca 7 | TUDN En Vivo | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | ViX Mexico

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

🇳🇵 Nepal

Himalaya TV | DGO | Himalaya Sports TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NPO 1 | Ziggo Go | Canal+ Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ 1 | TVNZ+

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Nicaragua | FOX

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Direkte | TV 2 Play

🇵🇦 Panama

RPC | TVN Panama | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TVMax | Medcom GO | Tigo Sports Panama | FOX

🇵🇪 Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena 1 | Antena Play

🇸🇲 San Marino

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇸🇬 Singapore

Singtel TV GO | meWATCH

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC 3 | SABC Plus | Sporty TV App

🇪🇸 Spain

DAZN Spain | TVE La 1 | RTVE Play | fuboTV España

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Sweden | TV4 Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland

RAI 1 | SRF zwei | RTS 2 | RTS Sport | SRF Play | Sunrise TV

🇹🇷 Türkiye

tabii

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

BBC iPlayer | ITVX |

🇺🇸 United States

FOX Network | fuboTV | Telemundo | Telemundo Deportes En Vivo | Peacock | Foxsports.com | FOX Sports App | Tubi | FOX One | Futbol de Primera Radio

🇺🇾 Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay | DGO | Canal 5 Uruguay | Paramount+

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela | DGO | inter

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV 3 | VTV Go

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Canada?

In Canada, Bell Media is the exclusive official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 2026. They will deliver complete, multi-platform coverage for all 104 matches of the expanded tournament across English and French-language networks.

Here is exactly where you can watch the action:

English-Language Coverage

TSN (The Sports Network): TSN is the primary home for the tournament, broadcasting matches daily across its feed channels (TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5). They will also feature extensive pre-match shows, analytical breakdowns, and a dedicated live broadcast studio at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver.

CTV: Canada's major conventional network will simulcast marquee matchups over the air for free. This includes the tournament opener, every match featuring the Canadian Men's National Team (Les Rouges) in Group B, select high-stakes knockout fixtures, and the World Cup Final on July 19.

French-Language Coverage

RDS (Réseau des sports): For French-speaking fans, RDS holds the exclusive rights in Canada. They will broadcast the tournament's live fixtures on RDS and RDS2, alongside dedicated French-language panels and match analysis.

Digital Streaming Platforms

If you prefer to cord-cut or watch on a mobile device, tablet, or smart TV, you have a few official options:

TSN App & RDS App: Subscribers can log in with their TV service provider credentials or access live feeds directly with a digital-only streaming subscription.

CTV App / CTV.ca: Will stream the matches that are actively broadcasting live on the main CTV network feed.

Crave: All matches broadcast on CTV will also be available to stream live on Crave via its integrated, live CTV channel feed.

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