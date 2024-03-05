Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich record to become NCAA basketball’s all-time leading scorer

Introducing the new NCCA basketball points record breaker

Iowa's Caitlin Clark broke Pete Maravich 54 year old record to become NCAA basketball’s all-time leading scorer, when she made two free throws against Ohio State.

With the NCAA finals just around the corner, you can say that March Madness has already begun. One things for sure, step aside because there's a new star born NCCA basketball's women's division.

She only needed 18 points in her final game of the regular season to beat Maravich's point record of 3.667. Clark officially wrote her name in the history books after finishing the game with 35 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals - bringing the new record to 3,685 points.

Clark beat the record at haltime and when asked if she was even aware of having broken it in a television interview, she said: "Not really. When they announced it, and everybody screamed, that’s when I knew.”

Last week Clark accounced that she would be entering the WNBA Draft and is projhected to be the number one overall pick. Basketball fans, don't forget the name Caitlin Clark anytime soon.

What was the reaction to Caitlin Clarks breaking the NCAA basketball point record?

Social media went into a frenzy after Clark broke Maravich's record. Los Angele's Laker's, Lebrone James took to X to write: "CONGRATS on becoming the All-Time leading scorer!!".

US President Jo Biden also wrote on X: "Congratulations to Caitlin Clark on making history as the NCAA all-time leading scorer. With 3,685 points and counting, you’ve made your school proud.".

Rapper Travis Scott, who was at the game described Clark as, "one of the greatest humans of all time."

How can I watch NCAA March Madness?

It's not long now until March Madness, which takes place between March 19 and April 8. Teams across the United States are set to compete over a three-week festival of action nationwide.

In the US, you will be able to watch all the NCAA March Madness action on fuboTV. Check out our detailed guide on everything you need to know about the event.