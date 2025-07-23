How to get your hands on a seat for some of the biggest WWE events of the year

The 2025 WWE slate has already served up its share of superb fights and blockbuster battles, from Royal Rumble to the global spectacle of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, as well as the upcoming SummerSlam for a two-night blowout at MetLife Stadium. WWE’s global domination is in full swing, with WarGames heading outdoors for the first time and major cards lighting up Paris, Perth, and beyond. Tickets? Harder to grab than ever.

But the electricity isn’t fading - it’s only getting more intense. Few stories have rocked the squared circle like the shocking return of The Rock in full heel mode, bringing back attitude-era swagger and chaos. Add to that a wave of rising superstars and era-defining rivalries, and 2025 has shaped up as a year no fan can afford to miss.

With international expansion, sold-out supercards, and new streaming homes on Netflix and Peacock, WWE has never been more accessible, or more in demand.

So how do you get tickets? What’s next on the calendar? And where should fans look for the best seats in the house? GOAL has all the answers in this ultimate guide to WWE 2025 tickets.

How to buy WWE tickets

Getting your hands on WWE tickets has become more accessible with a mix of official and verified resale platforms offering everything from weekly SmackDown and RAW episodes to the biggest Premium Live Events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble.

The most secure route is to purchase through WWE’s official ticketing partner, typically Ticketmaster. This gives fans direct access to face-value pricing, guaranteed entry, and up-to-date seating charts. WWE also promotes early ticket access for newsletter subscribers, fan club members, and venue presales, so signing up for alerts can give you a head start.

If the event you’re after is sold out or if you're buying closer to the date, resale platforms like StubHub, Viagogo, and TicketNetwork provide alternative options. These sites offer a wide range of seats across various price tiers, with protections in place to guarantee authenticity and delivery.

For those looking for a more premium experience, WWE hospitality and VIP packages are also available, especially for major events. These packages often include perks like front-row seats, backstage tours, exclusive merchandise, and even meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars. They're usually offered through WWE’s official partners, such as On Location.

Upcoming WWE 2025 events schedule

We've had an intense year so far, but what are the upcoming WWE events? Here's everything you need to know, including where the events are taking place and how to buy tickets now.

Date Event Venue Location Tickets Aug 2-3 SummerSlam MetLife Stadium Las Vegas, USA Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo, TicketNetwork Aug 31 Clash in Paris Paris La Défense Arena Nanterre, France Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo, TicketNetwork Oct 11 Crown Jewel: Perth RAC Arena Perth, Australia Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo, TicketNetwork Nov 29 Survivor Series: WarGames Petco Park San Diego, California Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo, TicketNetwork

How much are WWE tickets?

The average ticket price for WWE events varies significantly depending on the type of show, venue size, and seating tier. Generally, there are three main categories of WWE events, each with different pricing expectations:

Weekly Shows (RAW & SmackDown): These are WWE's regular live broadcasts held in mid-sized arenas across North America. Ticket prices usually start around $25-$35 for upper-tier seats, with average prices falling between $50 and $90 . Ringside or lower-bowl seats can go upwards of $150+ , especially in major markets.

These are WWE's regular live broadcasts held in mid-sized arenas across North America. Ticket prices usually start around for upper-tier seats, with average prices falling between . Ringside or lower-bowl seats can go upwards of , especially in major markets. Premium Live Events (PPVs like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble): Prices are significantly higher for marquee events. For example, standard seats often begin around $100-$150. Average ticket price for decent lower-bowl seats ranges from $200 to $400. Premium ringside or VIP experiences can cost $1,000 to over $5,000 , especially at shows like WrestleMania.

Prices are significantly higher for marquee events. For example, standard seats often begin around Average ticket price for decent lower-bowl seats ranges from Premium ringside or VIP experiences can cost , especially at shows like WrestleMania. International Events & Stadium Shows: For events like Clash at the Castle, Bash in Berlin, or Crown Jewel, average prices reflect both the demand and prestige of WWE's limited overseas appearances. Expect ticket prices to start around £100 (€115 / $125), with premium seats reaching into the thousands.

What are the annual WWE events?

WWE hosts a series of major events throughout the year, known as Premium Live Events (PLEs). While the calendar often changes slightly to include international specials, several core events are held annually and are considered the cornerstones of WWE’s global schedule.

The “Big Five” WWE events are:

WrestleMania (April): The grandest stage of them all. WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest event of the year, bringing together stars from RAW and SmackDown for blockbuster matches, celebrity appearances, and unforgettable moments.

The grandest stage of them all. WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest event of the year, bringing together stars from RAW and SmackDown for blockbuster matches, celebrity appearances, and unforgettable moments. Royal Rumble (January): Famous for its 30-man and 30-woman battle royal matches, the winners earn a title shot at WrestleMania. It’s the official start of the “Road to WrestleMania.”

Famous for its 30-man and 30-woman battle royal matches, the winners earn a title shot at WrestleMania. It’s the official start of the “Road to WrestleMania.” SummerSlam (August): WWE’s biggest summer event, second only to WrestleMania in spectacle. Often held in large stadiums, SummerSlam delivers championship clashes and major storyline payoffs.

WWE’s biggest summer event, second only to WrestleMania in spectacle. Often held in large stadiums, SummerSlam delivers championship clashes and major storyline payoffs. Survivor Series (November): Known for traditional team-based elimination matches, often featuring brand warfare between RAW and SmackDown. In recent years, it’s also introduced “WarGames” matches in steel cages.

Known for traditional team-based elimination matches, often featuring brand warfare between RAW and SmackDown. In recent years, it’s also introduced “WarGames” matches in steel cages. Money in the Bank (Usually July): A fan-favourite where competitors fight for a briefcase containing a contract for a future championship match—anytime, anywhere. It's known for high-risk ladder matches and surprise cash-ins.

WWE also hosts rotating international events and speciality shows like Backlash, Crown Jewel, Elimination Chamber, and Clash at the Castle, expanding their global reach and giving fans around the world the chance to witness WWE live.

These events are available for streaming via Peacock (US), WWE Network (international), and are often broadcast in local markets depending on the region.

Where do WWE events take place?

WWE events take place in arenas and stadiums across the globe, reflecting the promotion’s growing international reach. Most major pay-per-view and Supercard events are held in large venues throughout North America, including iconic arenas in the United States and Canada.

In recent years, WWE has expanded its footprint to include international locations such as Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, hosting flagship events in cities like London, Riyadh, and Tokyo. Weekly shows like RAW and SmackDown tour various cities domestically and abroad, while house shows and live events also take place in smaller venues worldwide.

This global presence allows WWE to connect with fans everywhere, making it easier for audiences to catch live action no matter where they live.

How to get WWE presale tickets?

Getting WWE presale tickets lets you secure seats before the general public. Sign up for WWE’s official newsletter and create an account on WWE.com to receive exclusive presale codes and early event announcements.

You can also join mailing lists from venues and ticket sellers like Ticketmaster, which often offer presale access for local events. Some presales are tied to credit card companies such as American Express or Citi, giving cardholders early ticket-buying opportunities.

If you want to keep your eyes peeled, make sure to WWE and local venues on social media for presale codes and updates. While presales may not always offer the lowest prices, they give fans a chance to pick better seats for major events like WrestleMania and Royal Rumble.