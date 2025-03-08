How to watch today's Brentford vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford and Aston Villa continue their midtable battle in the Premier League when they go head-to-head at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

While Thomas Frank's side are on a three-game unbeaten run in the league following the 1-1 draw with Everton in the midweek, the Villans are four points clear of the Bees. Unai Emery's men are 10th on the standings table with 42 points after 28 games, but Brentford have a game in hand to their advantage.

The Lions suffered a 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their previous league outing, but have since picked up 2-0 and 3-1 wins against Cardiff City and Club Brugge in the FA Cup and Champions League, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brentford and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium, as well as being broadcast live on NBC, Universo and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Brentford vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Aston Villa will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Frank will be waiting on the fitness tests of Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen, but Rico Henry, Sepp van den Berg, Aaron Hickey, Igor Thiago, Josh Dasilva and Gustavo Nunes all remain sidelined by injuries.

Captain Christian Norgaard is likely to start ahead of Yehor Yarmoliuk in the middle, while January arrival Michael Kayode is yet to make the right-back slot his as Kristoffer Ajer could be preferred from the onset once again.

Aston Villa team news

Despite being named on the bench last time out, it may be too soon for Pau Torres to return to action, while Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana are sure to miss out through injuries.

With Ollie Watkins in line to face his former side, Emery is also expected to hand starts to Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, Jacob Ramsey and Marco Asensio here.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

