Hoeness urges 'best goalkeeper in the world' Neuer to commit to new Bayern contract

The World Cup winner faces fresh competition from Alexander Nubel, but the Bundesliga giants want to keep their long-term keeper

’s honorary president Uli Hoeness says he “would very much appreciate it” if Manuel Neuer was to sign a new contract with the champions.

The 34-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent months, with keeper Alexander Nubel set to join Bayern at the end of June.

Neuer recently hit out at the club as he believed details of his contract talks were being leaked, but Bayern chiefs remain confident he will commit to fresh terms.

"I would very much appreciate it and would be very happy if Manuel Neuer would stay at Bayern for the next few years because he is still the best goalkeeper in the world," Hoeness, who left his role as Bayern president last year, told kicker.

"I also believe that Alexander Nubel's signing is 100 per cent correct and was a brilliant decision by (sporting director) Hasan Salihamidzic."

If Neuer does stay at Bayern for another season, it will be his 10th at the club since joining, like Nubel, from Schalke in 2011.

He has won seven Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal four times and the at the Allianz Arena, but when he will be seen between the Bayern posts again remains to be seen.

Clubs in are currently back in training amid hopes that the Bundesliga could return behind closed doors in the coming weeks.

Bayern’s players and board took pay cuts to help the club through the coronavirus crisis, and Hoeness is keen to see this continue.

"At FC Bayern it is a 20 per cent wage cut for April that is no longer refundable," he said. “After all, we don't have any revenue from games without spectators that is reasonably offset by the wage cut.

"Basically, I think ‘ghost games’ are questionable, but given the economic situation of some clubs, they are vital and necessary.

“The DFL is working very well in this crisis situation, as the negotiations with Sky show.

“I would also be very happy if some fanatics for relaxing restrictions, who are currently not doing so well in the opinion polls, would be a little more restrained.

“It cannot be that even one more person dies for a week or two of fun [if football returns]. None of us can answer for that.”