Ilkay Gundogan linked with SHOCK Istanbul switch as Galatasaray frustration boils over

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Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly attracting serious interest from Basaksehir after falling down the pecking order at Galatasaray. The former Manchester City midfielder has seen very little playing time this season, fueling strong rumors of a controversial move across the city of Istanbul in an effort to revive his career.

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Gundogan struggles at Galatasaray

Gundogan’s stint at Galatasaray has hit a major stumbling block this campaign, with the former City midfielder suddenly finding himself frozen out of the starting XI. The 36-year-old has managed just 74 minutes of competitive football this season, representing a drastic decline from his previously influential status within the squad.

Reports in Turkish, via BILD, media indicate that Basaksehir are closely monitoring his situation, viewing him as an ideal winter reinforcement. The Istanbul rivals are eager to strengthen their midfield options heading into the second half of the campaign.

Gundogan has publicly expressed his frustration regarding his sudden lack of playing time. This visible discontent has only fuelled mounting speculation over an imminent departure from the club.

Staying in Istanbul appeals

A potential switch to Basaksehir presents a unique advantage for the veteran midfielder, as it would allow him to remain in Istanbul without uprooting his life. This geographical convenience makes a move across the city far more appealing than a lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia.

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While Middle Eastern clubs hold a genuine interest in securing his signature, Gundogan is seemingly reluctant to leave Europe just yet. Staying in familiar surroundings could provide the perfect environment to rediscover his best form.

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Basaksehir also have a proven history of offering a reliable platform to high-profile veterans. Former Germany team-mate Mesut Ozil notably ended his playing career with the club in 2023.

From title winner to outcast

Gundogan arrived at Galatasaray in the summer of 2025 and immediately played a vital role in helping the club secure their 26th league title. However, the dynamics within the squad shifted dramatically during the recent summer break, pushing the experienced playmaker firmly down the pecking order.

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Basaksehir offer an intriguing alternative, boasting a squad that already includes former Bundesliga players like Davie Selke and Berkay Ozcan. The club also holds strong historical ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who claims involvement in their founding and previously served as the club president.

In a unique tribute to Erdogan, the club has retired the number 12 shirt. The Turkish President famously wore that number during the stadium's inaugural match.

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Summer exit remains likely

Despite the mounting transfer speculation, an immediate winter exit is currently not on Gundogan's agenda. The midfielder has recently enjoyed a pair of extended appearances off the bench, suggesting he is willing to fight for his place in the short term.

However, an extension of his current contract, which expires at the end of the season, appears completely out of the question. The relationship between the player and Galatasaray seems destined to conclude in a few months.

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With retirement not yet in his plans, Gundogan will likely need to find a new permanent home next summer. A free transfer across Istanbul remains a very realistic possibility as he looks to prolong his career.