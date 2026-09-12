



Ilkay Gündogan has spent just 11 minutes on the pitch for Galatasaray Istanbul so far this season ahead of Sunday's Süper Lig game against Kocaelispor (7pm). He came off the bench in the opening league match against Corum FK (2-2) and then got another six minutes in the 3-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon.

That sparked fierce criticism of the former Germany captain. One pundit mocked the midfielder's lack of pace, while fans on social media called for him to leave.

Galatasaray's hierarchy may not pay much attention to social media, but they have reportedly reached the same conclusion. As the high-circulation Turkish anti-government newspaper Sözcu reports, the Turkish champions are considering offloading a trio including Gündogan in the winter.

Why is Ilkay Gündogan no longer playing for Galatasaray?

As well as Gündogan, the trio are said to include former Schalke player Kaan Ayhan, who was born in Gelsenkirchen, and Wilfried Singo. Ayhan, 31, has managed just one minute of playing time this season and was not registered for the Champions League, while 25-year-old defender Singo has featured most among the three so far with 41 minutes.

Journalist Ibrahim Seten also said on the YouTube channel 343 Digital that the trio are on something of a hit list. He also named an alleged next destination for Gündogan. According to the report, the former Manchester City and Barcelona star is being drawn to MLS or Saudi Arabia.

Gündogan joined his favourite club Galatasaray in autumn 2025. He made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 2 goals and providing 5 assists, but has barely featured in the current campaign. The reason is said to be purely tactical and sporting, with nothing known of any falling-out or similar with coach Okan Buruk.



