Barcelona in surprise link up with YouTubers KSI & Logan Paul as La Liga champions to ditch Gatorade for PRIME

Barcelona are set to sever ties with Gatorade and switch to PRIME as their new energy drinks sponsor.

Barcelona to use PRIME as drinks sponsor

Gatorade to be replaced

YouTubers Logan Paul & KSI own PRIME

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona's current contract with Gatorade will expire on June 30 after which PRIME, owned by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI will be their new energy drinks partner as per Mundo Desportivo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The rise of the brand Prime has been exponential since its introduction in the market in 2022. They are currently associated with Premier League giants Arsenal and UFA as their official drinks partner and are now set to sponsor Barcelona.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Being associated with a brand owned by famous personalities like Logan Paul and KSI is likely to help Barcelona commercially and spread their brand, especially in the US market.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The reigning La Liga champions are set to visit the USA in July for a pre-season tour where they will face teams like Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan.