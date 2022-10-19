Barcelona vs Villarreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona will look to bounce back from their Clasico setback against Real Madrid as they host Villarreal in a La Liga contest at Camp Nou on Thursday. Xavi's men were beaten 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and have won only one of their last four games in all competitions.
The Clasico defeat brought an end to the Blaugrana's seven-game winning streak in the league.
Meanwhile, Unai Emery's outfit registered a much-needed 2-0 win over Osasuna to pick their first league victory in five games. The Yellow Submarine have also booked their spot in the Europa Conference League round of 16.
GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.
Barcelona vs Villarreal date & kick-off time
Game:
Barcelona vs Villarreal
Date:
October 20, 2022
Kick-off:
3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 21)
Venue:
Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona
Stream:
How to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.
Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV will showcase Barcelona vs Villarreal on TV in the UK.
In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
fuboTV, ESPN+
UK
Premier Sports 2
LaLigaTV
India
Sports18 - 1 SD/HD
Voot Select
Barcelona squad & team news
Still no sign of Ronald Araujo, Memphis Depay and Andreas Christensen returning to action anytime soon for Barca.
With games coming in quick succession, including a crucial European clash against Bayern, there may be some rotation in the squad with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Eric Garcia among those likely to be rested for the midweek clash.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Alba, Pique, Kounde, Roberto; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; Fati, Lewandowski, Torres
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders
Bellerin, Pique, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde
Midfielders
Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong
Forwards
Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha
Villarreal team news and squad
The visitors are boosted by the return of Alberto Moreno in the Osasuna win after a seven-month injury layoff, but the defender may not start at Camp Nou.
Gerard Moreno, Francis Coquelin and Juan Foyth make the club's injury list, while Emery may be tempted to bring in Jose Luis Morales after his six goals and three assists in Europe.
Villarreal possible XI: Rulli; Pedraza, Torres, Albiol, Femenia; Parejo, Capoue, Lo Celso; Morales, Danjuma, Baena
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rulli, Jorgensen, Reina
Defenders
Torres, Cuenca, Mandi, Albiol, Pedraza, Mojica, A. Moreno, Femenia
Midfielders
Capoue, Lo Celso, Trigueros, Parejo, Morlanes, Baena, Pino
Forwards
Chukwueze, Jackson, Danjuma, Morales