Barcelona star Rodri primed for El Clasico debut but fires revenge warning to team-mates ahead of Real Madrid clash

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Rodri is ready to take center stage as Barcelona prepare for a high-stakes El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid this Sunday. The Spanish international has warned his team-mates to expect a fierce response from their rivals, who are desperate to reclaim dominance in world football's biggest fixture.

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A dream debut on the global stage

Rodri is relishing the prospect of his first El Clasico, viewing the historic rivalry as the ultimate platform for any professional footballer. After returning to Spanish football following a highly decorated spell with Manchester City, Rodri is acutely aware of the weight this fixture carries across the globe. For the Spaniard, this is not just another game, but a moment where the eyes of every football fan are fixed firmly on the pitch.

"It is a great joy to return to Spanish football and experience a Clasico, with what it means on a global level. One of the handicaps that players who have been in the Premier League, for example, have had is that they have not been as valued or had the impact that they can have in La Liga. I have been lucky enough to be able to return and be able to play matches like this, which put you in the shop window of the world. The world stops to watch the Clasico, let's hope it goes well," he explained during an interview with DAZN, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Respecting the Mourinho effect

Standing in Barcelona's way is a Madrid side led by Jose Mourinho, a manager whose tactical discipline and combative nature are well-known to the Catalan club. Rodri is under no illusions about the challenge posed by the Portuguese tactician, noting that the former Chelsea and Inter boss has a unique ability to transform the mentality of his players. The midfielder expects a physical and highly organized opponent when they step onto the turf this weekend.

"Mourinho is a coach with a lot of personality, he is very decisive in the teams he goes to and has a very marked philosophy. He always raises the competitive level of his team," Rodri noted.

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Guarding against a wounded Real Madrid

History may be on Barcelona’s side heading into this encounter, but Rodri has warned his teammates against complacency. Madrid’s recent record in the Clasico has been underwhelming, and the midfielder believes this makes them a far more dangerous prospect. A wounded giant often reacts with increased aggression, and he expects Los Blancos to throw everything at his side in an attempt to rectify their poor run in this fixture.

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Regarding their rivals' approach, he added: "They have a different style of play to ours, but the competitive spirit is always there, and even more so in games of this nature, so we expect a Real Madrid that is going to go with everything. Of the last six or seven Clasicos I think they have won one, so they will be looking for revenge."

Recovering from European setbacks

Barcelona enter the match following a frustrating result in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, but the squad remains focused on the task at hand. Rodri insists that the dressing room has not been rattled by recent European struggles, asserting that their domestic ambitions remain the priority. The ability to bounce back from a loss is what defines champions, and the squad is determined to prove their resilience against their fiercest rivals.

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"It's true that we're coming off that stumble in Paris, but with our mentality intact and the desire to keep doing things well," Rodri concluded.