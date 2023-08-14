Explained: How Barcelona plan to pounce for Joao Felix late in the transfer window - and Ansu Fati will be the bait

Barcelona are considering a move for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix late in the transfer window, with Ansu Fati offered in return.

Barca considering Felix move

Fati could be offered to Atletico

Jorge Mendes central to situation

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona are mulling over the idea of offering Fati as part of a swap deal for Felix. That's according to Helena Condis Edo, who revealed on Partidazo Cope - via Football Espana - that Barca might attempt the deal later in the summer.

WHY DO BARCA WANT TO DO THIS DEAL? Felix has publicly expressed his desire to play for Barcelona, although coach Xavi is understood to not be keen on the 23-year-old. However, the former Barca captain hasn't been selecting Fati much, and he has an agent to please.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jorge Mendes represents both players, and is involved in other deals concerning Barca such as their pursuit of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo. If Barca president Joan Laporta wants to keep Mendes on side, then swapping Fati for Felix could make sense.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR FELIX AND FATI?: Felix looks to have burned all bridges with Atletico, but knowing Barcelona's financial situation, who knows if they'll be able to offer him an escape route. Fati also has little intention of leaving Camp Nou.