Barcelona make Ilkay Gundogan 'priority signing' after Lionel Messi snub and offer new and improved deal to Man City captain

Xavi's side have stepped up their efforts to land Ilkay Gundogan after seeing Lionel Messi decide against a Camp Nou return.

Barcelona step up Gundogan pursuit

Offer three-year contract

Midfielder to become a free agent soon

WHAT HAPPENED? The German midfielder's future hangs in the balance as he is set to hit free agency at the end of this month. According to The Athletic, Barcelona have rekindled their pursuit of Gundogan and are ready to offer a three-year contract to the 32-year-old midfielder as Xavi considers him to be a critical player for his plans. The coach has already had several discussions with Gundogan in an attempt to convince him and has explained the role he'd play at Barcelona in detail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Barcelona's complex financial situation has left Gundogan in uncertain waters as the club cannot guarantee he will be registered under La Liga rules. According to some estimates, they need to raise somewhere in the region of €200m (£176m/$215m) in order to be able to register a few current players on new deals and make new signings.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is also keen to keep hold of Gundogan and is pushing him to sign an extension. But his representatives remain adamant that no decision has yet been made over his future, with Arsenal also believed to have joined the race.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona were eager to hear from the player's camp following City's Champions League triumph but are still waiting for a response. It's wait-and-see for the Spanish champions at the moment.