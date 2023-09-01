Barcelona just won deadline day! Catalan giants complete double loan swoop for Joao Cancelo & Joao Felix

Joao Felix has joined Barcelona on season-long loan move - and Joao Cancelo will be joining him in Catalunya.

Barca to complete double loan swoop

Cancelo arrives from Man City

Felix breaks free from Atletico struggles

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix was confirmed as a Barca player on Friday, with the forward arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid. Cancelo will also be unveiled soon following a tumultuous period at Manchester City. He is also joining on a season-long loan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is understood that neither loan deal includes an obligation to buy clause. Felix will be relieved that his Atletico Madrid nightmare is over, with a high-profile falling out with Diego Simeone leading to him training with the youth team earlier in the summer. In July, he publicly stated his desire to complete a "dream" move to the Camp Nou - and he's now got his wish.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cancelo has endured a rocky period recently too. After his relationship with City boss Pep Guardiola deteriorated, he was shipped out to Bayern Munich on loan where he struggled to nail down a first-team place under Thomas Tuchel. He will be aiming to get back to his best in Catalunya.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The pair will be in attendance when Barcelona take on Osasuna on Sunday.