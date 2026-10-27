Tiniest of margins! Ballon d'Or chief reveals how Harry Kane SNATCHED Golden Ball from Kylian Mbappe in dramatic late voting surge

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Harry Kane has officially been crowned the world's best player, but the Bayern Munich striker only secured the Ballon d'Or by the narrowest of margins. New revelations from French Football chief Vincent Garcia suggest that the England captain was actually trailing his rivals for a significant portion of the polling period.

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Late surge secures historic win

Kane claimed football's ultimate individual prize at a glitzy London ceremony, ending England's 25-year wait for a male Ballon d'Or winner. The Bayern Munich marksman pipped Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to the Golden Ball following a career-best goalscoring campaign. However, the triumph did not come without immense tension behind the scenes.

While Kane, Mbappe, and Yamal were heavily tipped as the primary contenders, an embarrassing administrative blunder briefly sparked confusion when all three were prematurely listed as winners on the official website hours before the event. Ultimately, Kane took home the official prize to emulate Michael Owen's 2001 achievement.

Mbappe had to settle for a career-best second-place finish. The Real Madrid forward dominated the global scoring charts across La Liga, the Champions League, and the World Cup, yet remains without a Golden Ball on his glittering CV.

France Football chief explains tight vote

The battle for this year's award was exceptionally close. France Football editor Vincent Garcia offered a rare glimpse into the polling process, confirming that the Bayern Munich forward was not the frontrunner for much of the voting window.

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"I was watching the results in real time during the month of the vote," Garcia told L'Equipe. "Kylian Mbappe led the race for a long time, but Harry Kane came back into contention, and in the end, it was decided by a very, very small number of points."

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Kane reflects on difficult journey to the top

Upon accepting the accolade, the former Tottenham captain reflected on his unconventional path to global dominance. Unlike many modern prodigies, the 33-year-old had to grind through the lower leagues before establishing himself at the elite level.

"It's just the journey," Kane said. "For any young boy or girl who wants to achieve their dream, anything is possible. I hope my journey, it wasn't straightforward, I didn't go straight to the top, I had to experience a lot of loan moves and fight my way to get to where I am now. I hope that can give you inspiration, and thank you very much."

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Elsewhere, Yamal secured the Kopa Trophy for a third consecutive year, cementing his status as world football's premier youngster. Yet, the Barcelona winger humbly deflected the praise toward his fellow La Masia academy graduate.

"I'd have liked it to be [teammate Pau] Cubarsi," Yamal admitted during his brief speech. "This prize should have been for him. He deserves it."

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Back to club duties for the world's best

With the individual awards now settled, the focus shifts back to domestic and European ambitions. Kane will look to validate his new status as the world's best player by driving Bayern Munich toward Bundesliga and Champions League glory.

Meanwhile, a motivated Mbappe will be eager to bounce back from his narrow defeat and propel Real Madrid to further silverware, aiming to finally capture the elusive Golden Ball next year. Yamal and Cubarsi will continue their rapid development at Barcelona, hoping to translate their youth accolades into major team trophies.