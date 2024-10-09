How to watch today's Australia vs China World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Australia and China, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Australia and China will be eyeing their first win in the third round of the World Cup qualification (AFC) when the two nations clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The Socceroos are just one better than China after Tony Popovic's men played out a goalless draw with Indonesia in September, while Branko Ivankovic's side lost back-to-back games last month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Australia vs China online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom NA United States NA Australia 10, 10 Play, Paramount+ Germany Sportdigital FUSSBALL India FanCode China iQiyi

In Australia, the World Cup Qualification match between Australia and China will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Network 10 and 10 Play.

The game will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US), whereas in China the can be watched live on iQiyi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Australia vs China kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:10 am ET / 8:10 pm AEDT Venue: Adelaide Oval

The World Cup Qualification match between Australia and China will be played at the Adelaide Oval in North Adelaide, Australia.

It will kick off at 2:10 am PT / 5:10 am ET / 10:10 am BST / 8:10 pm AEDT on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Parma defender Alessandro Circati is sidelined with an ACL injury, while St. Pauli midfielder Conor Metcalfe is ruled out due to a groin strain. Lewis Miller will replace Circati at right-back.

Despite the Indonesia stalemate, Popovic is likely to persist with Nestory Irankunda and Mitch Duke upfront.

Australia possible XI: Ryan; Miller, Souttar, Burgess, Behich; Silvera, Irvine, Baccus, Goodwin; Irankunda, Duke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Izzo, Gauci Defenders: Behic, Souttar, Rowles, Bos, Miller, Burgess, Deng, Stensness, Geria Midfielders: Irvine, Hrustic, McGree, Baccus, O'Neill, Yazbek, Brattan Forwards: Duke, Goodwin, Arzani, Silvera, Irankunda, Stamatelopoulos, Motherwell, Velupillay

China team news

Jiang Guangtai and Zhu Chenjie could continue at the heart of defence, with Gao Zhunyi and Li Lei as the two full-backs.

Going forward, Behram Abduweli will be deployed on the right wing, while Brazil-born Fernandinho is joined by Wu Lei in attack.

China possible XI: Wang; Gao, Jiang, Zhu, Li L; Behram, Li Y, Jiang, Xie; Fernandinho, Wu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yan, Wang, Liu D Defenders: Liu Y, Jiang, Gao, Li L, Jiang, Wei Z, Han, Hu Midfielders: Wang S, Xie, Li Y, Xu, Huang, Wang H, Cheng Forwards: Zhang, Wei S, Lin, Fernandinho, Behram

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Australia and China across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 16, 2021 China 1-1 Australia World Cup Qualifiers September 2, 2021 Australia 3-0 China World Cup Qualifiers January 22, 2015 China 0-2 Australia AFC Asian Cup July 28, 2013 Australia 3-4 China EAFF East Asian Cup June 22, 2008 Australia 0-1 China World Cup Qualifiers

