Australia vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Australia vs Egypt: Match details

World Cup - Final Stage Dallas Stadium

Australia vs Egypt will kick-off on 3 July 2026 at 18:00 GMT and 14:00 EST.

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History on the line as resilient Socceroos meet unbeaten Pharaohs

A massive milestone is up for grabs at the Dallas Stadium in Texas as two continents collide for a place in the coveted Round of 16. Tony Popovic leads a characteristically gritty Australian side into back-to-back World Cup knockout stage appearances, looking to finally shatter their glass ceiling and win a single-elimination game for the first time in their nation's history.

Standing in their way is an historic Egypt side managed by Hossam Hassan. The African giants have already broken new ground by progressing past a World Cup group stage for the very first time in the modern era. Bolstered by top-tier attacking quality, the unbeaten Pharaohs arrive in North America's football heartland determined to continue their fairytale run at the expense of the Socceroos.

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How the Socceroos and the Pharaohs got here

Australia navigated a highly competitive Group D to seal their runner-up progression. The SoComprehensive match preview of Australia vs Egypt at the World Cup 2026. We talk tactics, team news, and more ahead of this Round of 32 clash in Arlington.cceroos' campaign was defined by defensive discipline, bouncing back from a loss to the host United States and anchoring a 0-0 stalemate against Paraguay before securing their knockout ticket with a vital 2-0 victory over Turkey. While Popovic’s men have been compact at the back, they will need to sharpen up in front of goal after logging just two tallies in the group phase.

Egypt booked their flight to Texas by putting together a highly consistent, unbeaten run to finish second in Group G. Hassan's men showed they could stand toe-to-toe with elite opposition by holding Belgium to a draw, dismantling New Zealand 3-1, and grinding out a 1-1 draw with Iran. Averaging over four shots on target per game, the Pharaohs have demonstrated a multi-faceted attacking threat capable of unpicking rigid shapes.

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High-stakes injury concerns and defensive pillars to anchor lines

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Tactical preparation for this tie is heavily revolving around a massive fitness subplot. Egypt captain and talisman Mohamed Salah is managing a hamstring strain, leaving his direct workload a matter of ongoing assessment heading toward kickoff. Should his minutes be managed, the creative burden shifts heavily onto Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, who has been in sparkling form as Egypt's focal point.

Australia faces their own squad dilemmas, with veteran forward Mathew Leckie and Jacob Italiano officially ruled out of the tournament due to injuries. The Socceroos will look to their reliable defensive spine, marshalling a back three or a rigid four-man block around the physical stature of Harry Souttar and young centre-back Alessandro Circati to insulate Patrick Beach's goal.

Wide channel overloads vs vertical transition pace to decide terms

The strategic chess match will be won or lost in how both sides handle wide space. Egypt’s primary weapon lies in building left-flank overloads where Marmoush and full-back outlets can interchange rapidly, attempting to drag Australia's centre-backs out of position and trigger tight passing sequences inside the penalty area.

Australia’s blueprint will centre around safety first before using direct vertical transitions to punish numbers committed forward. The Socceroos will aim to utilise the raw pace and directness of teenage sensation Nestory Irankunda on the counter-attack, looking to stretch an Egyptian defense that has shown susceptibility to being caught high up the pitch.

Settled structures face ultimate examination

Australia must exhibit absolute concentration inside their defensive half, knowing that any space conceded to Marmoush or a looping Salah arrival will be heavily punished.

Egypt face the ultimate mental test of breaking down a low-block defensive shell without leaving themselves completely exposed to structural counter-punches. Success hinges on their midfield anchors suppressing transitions before they reach the dangerous Irankunda.

Likely Australia XI vs Egypt

Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Bos, O'Neill, Irvine, Behich; Volpato, Irankunda, Metcalfe

Likely Egypt XI vs Australia

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez; Ateya, Saber; Ziko, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush

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Australia 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan, Paul Izzo, Patrick Beach

Defenders: Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington, Jacob Italiano, Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, Aziz Behic, Jordan Bos, Jason Geria, Miloš Degenek, Kai Trewin

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine, Aiden O’Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Ajdin Hrustić, Cameron Devlin, Paul Okon-Engstler

Forwards: Nestory Irankunda, Mathew Leckie, Nishan Velupillay, Tete Yengi, Awer Mabil, Cristian Volpato, Mohamed Touré

Egypt 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Alaa

Defenders: Mohamed Hany, Tarek Alaa, Hamdy Fathy, Rami Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fotouh, Karim Hafez

Midfielders: Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen, Nabil Emad, Mahmoud Saber, Ahmed Sayed "Zizo", Emam Ashour, Mostafa Ziko, Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", Ibrahim Adel, Haissem Hassan

Attackers: Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Aqtay Abdallah, Hamza Abdelkarim

Team news & squads

Tony Popovic has not confirmed a probable lineup for Australia ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Socceroos. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official selection news becomes available.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan faces an anxious wait over the fitness of Mohamed Salah, who suffered a hamstring strain during the group stage draw with Iran. The Liverpool forward is a doubt for this round of 32 tie, and his participation remains uncertain as medical staff continue their assessment. No probable lineup has been released, and no other injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the Pharaohs. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Australia have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Paraguay on June 26, which secured their passage to the knockout rounds as Group D runners-up. Before that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to the United States on Matchday 2. The Socceroos' only win in the five-match run came against Türkiye, a 2-0 victory that opened their World Cup campaign on June 14. They also drew 1-1 with Switzerland and lost 1-0 to Mexico in pre-tournament friendlies, scoring four goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

Egypt have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Iran on June 27, a game in which Salah picked up the hamstring injury that now clouds their preparations. Before that, they beat New Zealand 3-1 on June 22 — their first-ever World Cup win — and drew 1-1 with Belgium in their tournament opener. Egypt also lost 2-1 to Brazil and beat Russia 1-0 in friendlies ahead of the tournament. The Pharaohs scored five goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

AUS Last match EGY 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Egypt 3 - 0 Australia 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

The two sides have met just once in the available head-to-head data. That fixture took place on November 17, 2010, a friendly in which Egypt beat Australia 3-0. No other meetings between the two nations are recorded in the dataset.

Standings

Australia finished second in Group D, while Egypt ended their group stage campaign in second place in Group G.