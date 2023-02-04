Aubameyang convinced Chelsea are trying to force him out of the club after Champions League squad snub

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is convinced Chelsea are trying to get rid of him after he was dropped from their Champions League squad.

Aubameyang apparently jets off to Milan

Dropped from Champions League squad

Left out vs Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward is 'shocked and disappointed' that he was omitted from the group for the knockout stages, according to The Telegraph. He may have flown straight to Milan after getting the news and there is said to be a belief that he is being forced out of the club. He was left out of Friday night's Premier League draw with Fulham altogether.

Three new January signings, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix, were registered in the Champions League squad ahead of him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Explaining the decision to leave Aubameyang out of the squad, Potter said: "He was the one that missed out, he's done nothing wrong at all. Whichever decision there was always going to be a debate. It was my decision, a tough decision.

"Nothing bad against him I understand his disappointment but I've got a responsibility to make these decisions and articulate them to the player. He handled it well and trained well today... Yes [he can fit in the system], everything is up for grabs and needs to train like today. Everything is up for grabs."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The former Arsenal striker has scored just three times in the 17 appearances he has made for the Blues since his arrival from Barcelona in September.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After a disappointing draw against Fulham on Friday, Potter's men next face West Ham United in the Premier League on February 11. They have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16.