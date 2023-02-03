Aubameyang left out of Champions League squad! Chelsea star delisted along with Badiashile as Fernandez, Mudryk and Joao Felix come in

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been withdrawn from Chelsea's squad for the Champions League knockout stages, while three January signings made the cut.

Chelsea announced squad for last-16

Aubameyang left out by Graham Potter

Three new signings named in team

WHAT HAPPENED? Striker Aubameyang was taken out of contention for a place in the team available to feature in the Blues' next Champions League tie. Coach Graham Potter - who recently admitted to having 'awkward conversations' with members of his bloated squad - has added January signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix to the team, while new arrivals Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Noni Madueke have all been omitted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea will return to European action on February 15 when they travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund. The London team finished top of Group E with 13 points, ahead of AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb. However, they have endured a difficult period in recent weeks, having won just two of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Before they resume their Champions League campaign, the Blues will face Fulham on Friday and then West Ham on February 11 in the Premier League.