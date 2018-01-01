Asian Cup 2019: Thailand announce their 23-member squad

The Serbian coach has announced his final squad for the continental championship next month…

Thailand have trimmed their squad from 27 to 23 ahead of the Asian Cup 2019 set to be held in UAE next month.

The War Elephants secured a 1-0 win over Honda FC, a Thailand Second Division side, on Wednesday evening with a goal from Sumanya Purisai

Cooach Milovan Rajevac chose to leave out the likes of injured goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan, Peerapat Notchaiya, Shinnaphat Leeaoh and Supachok Sarachat.

The South-East Asian side will undergo their final leg of preparations in Thailand before heading off to UAE where they will play a friendly against Oman.

Goalkeepers: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Chatchai Budprom, Saranon Anuin

Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan (vice-captain), Adisorn Promrak, Tristan Do, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Mika Chunuonsee, Suphan Thongsong

Midfielders: Chanathip Songkrasin, Pokklaw Anan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Thitipan Puangchan, Sumanya Purisai, Sasalak Haiprakhon

Strikers: Teerasil Dangda (captain), Adisak Kraisorn, Siroch Chatthong, Supachai Jaided, Chananan Pombuppha