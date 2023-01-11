Arnold Clark Cup 2023: England Lionesses tournament fixture schedule, TV channels, squads & guide

Everything you need to know as the European champions host Belgium, Italy and South Korea in the second edition of this competition.

The England women's national team will welcome Belgium, Italy and South Korea in February 2023 for the Arnold Clark Cup, the second edition of its invitational international tournament.

Last year, the Lionesses won the trophy, topping the standings ahead of Olympic champions Canada, a Spain side that gave them one of their toughest tests of Euro 2022 and a Germany side they would meet - and beat - in the final.

This time around, the European champions face a trio of lower-ranked nations in comparison to 2022's star-studded line-up, but each will present a different test ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

South Korea and Italy have both qualified for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, while Belgium return to England after enjoying a successful Euros campaign that took them to the knockout rounds for the first time in the team's history.

Where will the Arnold Clark Cup 2023 be played?

Once again, the tournament will take place in three stadiums in England.

Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, which hosted games at Euro 2022 - including the semi-final between Germany and France, will host the first two games.

The CBS Arena, home to men's Championship side Coventry City, will be the venue for the second games while Bristol City's Ashton Gate hosts the final two fixtures.

When is the Arnold Clark Cup 2023?

The tournament will begin on February 16, with further games to come on February 19 before the final matches take place on February 22.

Games will take place in double headers, with each pair of fixtures on each day to be played one after the other at the same venue.

The winner of the round-robin competition will be the team at the top of the standings after each has played one another.

Getty

Arnold Clark Cup 2023 fixtures & results

Date Time (GMT) Match Venue TV Channel Feb 16 4:45pm Italy vs Belgium Stadium MK, Milton Keynes TBC Feb 16 7:45pm England vs South Korea Stadium MK, Milton Keynes TBC Feb 19 3:15pm England vs Italy CBS Arena, Coventry TBC Feb 19 6:15pm Belgium vs South Korea CBS Arena, Coventry TBC Feb 22 4:45pm South Korea vs Italy Ashton Gate, Bristol TBC Feb 22 7:45pm Belgium vs England Ashton Gate, Bristol TBC

Arnold Clark Cup 2023 standings

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

Arnold Clark Cup 2023 TV channel, live stream & how to watch

England's games are broadcasted on ITV in the United Kingdom and the entire Arnold Clark Cup 2023 schedule will be live across its channels and platforms.

It has not yet been confirmed which specific channel each game will be on, but this is expected to be announced nearer to the tournament's start date.

In 2022, broadcast deals were also agreed in a number of other territories worldwide, while all other parts of the world were able to watch the games on the FA Player for free. More details on whether this will be the case again have yet to be revealed.

Arnold Clark Cup 2023 squads

It is anticipated that each nation will announce its squad for the Arnold Clark Cup 2023 in early February.

There will be one notable absentee for England after Beth Mead, who won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot as the Lionesses won Euro 2022, suffered a devastating ACL injury in November.

If included in the Lionesses' squad, captain Leah Williamson will have the chance to play in her hometown of Milton Keynes for the fixture against South Korea.

It is also expected that South Korea's squad will include Ji So-yun, meaning she will return to England for the first time since leaving Chelsea last summer. Ji achieved legendary status during her time with the Blues, winning 13 trophies in eight years.