Anthony Elanga snubs Cristiano Ronaldo! Former Man Utd star reveals the best player he's ever played with - and it's not CR7

Anthony Elanga named Marcus Rashford, rather than Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player he played with at former club Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Although identifying Ronaldo as one of the best in the world, Elanga said it was Rashford who left a greater mark on him as the best he played with at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have learnt from arguably the best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, I have learnt from Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Casemiro. I can go through the whole team because they are all world class players not just what they do on the pitch but off the pitch as well with their discipline and how they look after themselves," Elanga told the Daily Mail.

"[But] I have to say Marcus Rashford is the best I have played with. He has got everything, speed, skill, shot, finishing, the way he played last season was amazing. Off the field he is top, he helped me a lot coming through."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elanga was just making his first-team breakthrough at United when Ronaldo sensationally rejoined the club in 2021. But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner left Old Trafford under a cloud just over a year later, while Rashford scored 30 times in all competitions last season. Elanga has since also left the club, joining Nottingham Forest for £15m in July.

WHAT NEXT FOR ELANGA? After two assists in his last Premier League appearance against Luton Town, Elanga will hope to start just his fourth league game of the season when Forest face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Their next game after that is at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League on November 5.