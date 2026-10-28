Alexis Mac Allister set for SHOCK Liverpool exit as Reds prepare to cash in on World Cup winner despite contract stance

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Alexis Mac Allister looks increasingly likely to leave Liverpool in the near future as the club begins planning for a significant overhaul of their midfield options, according to reports. The Argentine international, who has been a standout performer this season, has expressed his disappointment at the lack of a new contract offer despite his commitment to the Merseyside giants.

Advertisement

Liverpool plot midfield overhaul

Liverpool are reportedly leaning towards offloading Mac Allister in the summer of 2027. Despite being tied down at Anfield until 2028, the 27-year-old has yet to be offered fresh terms, and a departure is now considered a concrete possibility.

The Reds are planning a major midfield rebuild at the end of the current campaign. According to Sky Sports Switzerland, the Merseyside outfit are prepared to invest a significant sum to secure at least one new addition in the middle of the park.

Consequently, Liverpool's recruitment plans mean Mac Allister's request for an extended stay is set to be denied. The World Cup winner has been informed of the club's strategy, paving the way for his potential exit.

Reds hold firm on contract stance

Mac Allister has been one of Liverpool's standout performers this term, registering four goals across 12 appearances in all competitions. His impressive form had led to expectations of a renewed deal, particularly after he turned down an opportunity to leave during the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the club's hierarchy have opted against offering him an extension. The Argentina international remains committed to continuing his career on Merseyside, but it appears the decision has already been made regarding his long-term future.

Related Topics

With Liverpool actively pursuing new midfield targets and preparing substantial funds for the end of the season, Mac Allister's position in the squad looks increasingly uncertain.

Mac Allister airs contract frustrations

The Argentine has not hidden his disappointment over the situation. Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid earlier this season, he admitted he felt let down after seeing team-mates secure their futures.

Advertisement

"I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which of course makes me very sad," Mac Allister revealed. "I think everyone can see that I give my 100 per cent for this football club, every single day in training."

He added: "I see Dominik [Szoboszlai] and Ryan [Gravenberch] renewing their contracts, which makes me very happy because they deserve it. But at the same time, it makes me sad that I didn’t get mine. Of course there is still time. Fans don’t need to worry because I will give 100 per cent until my last day."

Advertisement

Following a two-goal display in a recent Champions League victory over Villarreal, Mac Allister clarified his earlier comments. "When I say what I said, it was more about my feelings," he explained. "That's their decision and it's fine. I do my best and in the end, we'll see what happens."

What comes next for Liverpool?

For now, Mac Allister remains a vital cog in Liverpool's midfield machinery. Despite the looming uncertainty over his future, his recent brace against Villarreal highlights his ongoing importance to the team's pursuit of domestic and European success.

Advertisement

The Reds must maintain their focus on the current campaign while simultaneously laying the groundwork for their planned midfield overhaul. As the end of the season approaches, scrutiny over Mac Allister's role and Liverpool's upcoming transfer targets will undoubtedly intensify.