'Assault, misogyny and failures' - USWNT hero Alex Morgan and England star Beth Mead slam Luis Rubiales and voice support for Jenni Hermoso

United States women's national team star Alex Morgan and England's Beth Mead have sent love and support to Spain's Jennifer Hermoso.

The World Cup winner has been at the centre of a major controversy in recent days, as she was forcibly grabbed and kissed by Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales after the final of the competition at the weekend.

The backlash to his actions has been remarkable, with a number of former players lining up to condemn his behaviour.

Rubiales, however, has announced his refusal to resign from his role, doing so at a general meeting on Friday while lashing out at what he calls "false feminism".

The comment has sparked a further backlash, and both Morgan and Mead have taken the time to send their thoughts to Hermoso on social media.

Morgan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I'm disgusted by the public actions of Luis Rubiales. I stand by Jenni Hermoso and the Spanish players. Winning a World Cup should be one of the best moments in these players' lives but instead it's overshadowed by assault, misogyny, and failures by the Spanish federation."

Mead added: "The game, the Spanish players deserve more, no players should have to endure this. It’s unacceptable, and also laughable that these men still are allowed so much power. Jenni Hermoso we are all with you."

The messages from Morgan and Mead come after Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen sent their own posts of solidarity to Hermoso.