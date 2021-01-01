'That is not true' - Alaba's agent Zahavi denies reports Bayern Munich defender has agreed Barcelona deal

The 28-year-old's representative has hit back at suggestions his client has already decided to head to Camp Nou next season

David Alaba's agent has denied reports that his client has reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona.

Alaba, who has confirmed he will leave Bayern Munich this summer when his contract expires, has drawn no shortage of suitors.

However the defender's agent Pini Zahavi has denied that any agreement with Barca has been reached, telling Goal and SPOX: "That's not true."

Laporta moves for Alaba

After he was elected Barcelona president at the weekend, Joan Laporta has already reportedly met with Zahavi over a move for Alaba.

Laporta, who was previously president of Barca between 2003 and 2010, is aiming to improve the squad for next season amid a difficult period for the club.

Barca went without a trophy last season and are hoping to secure Lionel Messi to a new deal, with the Argentine star set to become a free agent.

Signing a defender of Alaba's calibre would go a long way toward convincing Messi that Barca can win trophies in the near future.

Alaba to leave Bayern

After contract talks broke down, Alaba confirmed last month that this will be his final season with Bayern.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-filled spell with the Bavarians, winning nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns with the club.

Teams from across Europe have lined up to entice the Austrian, with Barca's rivals Real Madrid considered to be one of the favourites for Alaba's signature. Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also been credited with an interest.

