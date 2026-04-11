'Ajax is working hard to sign a top Portuguese talent'

Ajax is eyeing 15-year-old Sporting Portugal striker Martim Ribeiro, according to Ajax Showtime. The highly rated forward is already playing above his age group and could move to Amsterdam as soon as he turns 16.

Although officially still an U16 player, he already turns out for Sporting’s U17 side and Portugal’s U17 national team, underlining his advanced development.

According to Ajax Showtime, the centre-forward is known as an agile and technically skilled attacker with a strong right foot.

Ajax is active in the international youth market, focusing on countries such as Belgium, France, Portugal and Spain. Last winter, Samory Koné arrived from Anderlecht; administrative issues and an injury have delayed his debut.

Koné will start with Ajax U16 but is expected to step up quickly, having already played for Anderlecht’s U18s.

Last summer the club also signed Eloi Gómez Saus from FC Barcelona, Roméo Garnier from Paris Saint-Germain and Marvyn Muzungu from AJ Auxerre, underlining its commitment to a broad and talented youth academy.

Alongside Ribeiro, Ajax is also monitoring Adam Ayari. The 18-year-old French forward’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire, putting him on the club’s radar. The Dutch champions are clearly keeping their options open for the future.

Ajax has already secured its first signing for the coming season with the arrival of Quincy Nelisse from Sparta Rotterdam. The 14-year-old forward will join Ajax U16 and chose the club over Feyenoord and PSV. Ajax expects to sign more young talents in the coming months.