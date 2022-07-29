Abraham reacts to Chelsea buyback clause and Premier League transfer links after 27-goal season at Roma

The England international enjoyed a memorable debut campaign in the Italian capital and has no intention of making another change

Tammy Abraham is in “no hurry to return to the Premier League” amid talk of interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, while the Roma striker is also paying no attention to the buyback clause Chelsea could look to trigger in 2023.

For now, the England international is focused on building on a productive debut campaign in Italy.

The 24-year-old hit 27 goals last season following a €40 million (£34m/$41m) transfer to Italy, with Europa Conference League glory also savoured under Jose Mourinho, with those exploits attracting admiration from his homeland.

Will Tammy Abraham return to the Premier League?

Abraham told Corriere dello Sport of the transfer talk he has been generating: “The first day I arrived at Roma I felt at home.

“I'm in no hurry to return to the Premier League because here I can express my way of playing. In Italy I feel happy in every respect.”

Could Abraham return to Chelsea?

While Abraham has no plans to return to England, Chelsea included an option that will allow them to re-sign him for £68m ($83m) in the summer of 2023.

They have allowed Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter on loan, with the Belgian deemed surplus to requirements, and that may tempt them into the market for another No 9 in 12 months’ time.

On Chelsea’s buyback clause, Abraham said: “Believe me, I don't think about the future, but about the present.

“I focus exclusively on the season that is about to begin, because I want it to be even more rewarding than the first I experienced in Italy.”

Pressed further on whether he has ever regretted severing ties with Premier League heavyweights from Stamford Bridge, Abraham added: “Never, not even for a second. Choosing Roma was one of the best decisions I've made in my life.”